Europe

Italy: Uncle of teen who refused arranged marriage detained

manisteenews.com
 4 days ago

ROME (AP) — The uncle of an 18-year-old woman who disappeared months ago in Italy after refusing an arranged marriage in Pakistan was detained Wednesday on the outskirts of Paris, according to Italian authorities who fear the teenager may be dead. Saman Abbas was last seen in late April by...

www.manisteenews.com

mynews13.com

German police detain teen after Yom Kippur synagogue threat

BERLIN (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was detained Thursday in connection with a possible plan for an Islamic extremist attack on a synagogue in the German city of Hagen, authorities said. The detention took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism, and two years after a deadly attack...
RELIGION
The Associated Press

Custody fight over child, 6, who survived Italy cable crash

ROME (AP) — A six-year-old boy who was the sole survivor of a cable car crash this year in northern Italy is at the center of a bitter custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy, who claim the child was flown without their permission to Israel over the weekend.
KIDS
manisteenews.com

France investigates man's death after subway security check

PARIS (AP) — French authorities have launched an investigation into the asphyxiation death of a 37-year-old man after subway security agents detained him in the southern city of Marseille. The death Thursday came as arrest techniques have been under heightened criticism in France following multiple cases of abuse or fatal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wsau.com

Spain says Catalan separatist leader detained in Italy must face Spanish courts

MADRID/ROME (Reuters) – Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont, who was detained by Italian police in Sardinia, must face justice in Spain, the Spanish government said on Friday ahead of an extradition hearing. “Mr. Puigdemont must submit to the action of the courts, exactly like any other citizen,” Spanish Prime Minister...
EUROPE
Derrick

Detained Catalan leader sought by Spain awaits fate in Italy

ROME (AP) — A former Catalan leader sought by Spain for a failed 2017 secession bid is expected to appear at an extradition hearing Friday after being detained in Sardinia, an Italian island with strong Catalan cultural roots and its own independence movement. Italian police on Thursday night transferred Carles...
EUROPE
WEKU

Former Catalan Leader Carles Puigdemont Detained In Italy, Lawyer Says

BARCELONA, Spain — Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who fled Spain after a failed secession bid for the northeastern region in 2017, was detained Thursday in Sardinia, Italy, his lawyer said. Puigdemont, who lives in Belgium and now holds a seat in the European Parliament, has been fighting extradition to...
EUROPE
AFP

Gere belongs in cinema, not as migrant witness: ex-Italian minister

Plans for actor Richard Gere to testify against former Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini for abuse of migrants threaten to turn the case into a show trial, the far-right leader said on Sunday. Gere -- a Hollywood star known as a campaigner on Tibet and other rights issues -- will testify against him in the so-called Open Arms case, according to remarks Salvini made at a political meeting that were reported by the Ansa news agency. "If someone wants to turn the trial into a show and wants to see Richard Gere, let him go to the cinema, not to a court," the head of the populist and nationalist League party said according to Ansa. "I know him as an actor, but I don't understand what kind of lessons he wants to give me," he added, promising to ask for an autograph for his mother.
CELEBRITIES
manisteenews.com

Catalonia's Puigdemont to attend October extradition hearing

ALGHERO, Sardinia (AP) — Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont vowed Saturday to keep travelling throughout Europe to campaign for the region's independence from Spain but confirmed he would appear at an Oct. 4 hearing to decide whether he will be extradited to Spain to face sedition charges. Puigdemont, a member...
POLITICS
Europe
Rome, IT
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Canadian Woman Snaps Photo of Man Who Resembled Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s identity saw confirmation after the discovery of the woman’s body in Teton-Bridger National Forest earlier this week. Further, investigations into the missing Brian Laundrie case have intensified. Authorities spent several days extensively searching Florida’s massive Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie’s last reported location was. However, law enforcement has continued to discover nothing of note. As a result, investigators tracking Laundrie have now put a bounty on his head, officially authorizing an arrest warrant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mix929.com

‘We are not criminals’: migrants protest in southern Mexico

TAPACHULA, Mexico (Reuters) – Hundreds of migrants stuck in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas on Wednesday protested against the country’s immigration policies that have frustrated their efforts to travel to the United States. Many of the Central and Latin American migrants, including a large Haitian contingent, have been stuck...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Boy arrested on suspicion of raping 15-year-old in sea at Bournemouth

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of raping a 15-year-old girl in the sea at Bournemouth beach in July.His arrest follows a nation-wide public appeal and the release of an e-fit, a computer-generated image resembling the attacker, on BBC One’s Crimewatch Live.The attack was reported to have taken place on the afternoon of 18 July, when the girl was playing with a ball with friends in the sea. The ball landed in front of the teenage boy, who then began speaking with the girl, before throwing the ball back to her friends.He then allegedly pulled her out into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Realist or radical? French Greens pick presidential candidate

A former Greenpeace campaigner who aims to unite the fractured French left will from Saturday do battle with a self-styled "eco-feminist" radical for the presidential nomination of France's Greens. Seven months before the polls, Yannick Jadot, a 54-year-old member of the European Parliament, faces 49-year-old economist Sandrine Rousseau in the second round of the primary of Europe Ecologie Les Verts (EELV). Regardless of who is on top when results are announced on Tuesday, neither is tipped to be among Emmanuel Macron's top challengers in the race for the presidency. The Green political movement in France so far lacks the national firepower of counterparts in Germany, where Greens have a chance of featuring in a coalition government after Sunday's polls.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Man jailed for suffocating ex-girlfriend to death in suitcase he abandoned by roadside

A man who tied up his ex-girlfriend inside a suitcase and left her to suffocate to death by the side of a road in Connecticut has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.Javier Da Silva Rojas, 26, from Queens, New York, pled guilty last year to one count of kidnapping resulting in death for his savage attack on 24-year-old Valerie Reyes, a book shop worker and aspiring tattoo artist.At a sentencing hearing in White Plains on Thursday, Ms Reyes’ mother Norma Sanchez called Da Silva a “selfish, greedy and soulless person” who “deserve[s] nothing but pain and rejection”.Da Silva...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

France warns submarine row puts Brexit talks at risk

Britain’s secret security pact with the US and Australia has put Brexit negotiations over Northern Ireland at risk, France said on Tuesday as it warned the submarine row was now a “European issue”. Paris is furious after being blindsided by the pact, which included an agreement to build nuclear submarines...
POLITICS
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
worldatlas.com

The 9 Most Important Cities Of The Roman Empire

The Roman Empire was an emperor run period of Ancient Rome which included strongholds and territories across Western Asia, Northern Africa, and various regions of Europe, especially around the Mediterranean Sea. The empire was ruled by force, and is famed for having the strongest army in the world, at the time.
EUROPE
news4sanantonio.com

Around 19,000 migrants stuck in Colombia

Necoclí, Colombia - Around 19,000 migrants, who are mostly from Haiti or Cuba, are stuck in the seaside Colombian town of Necoclí. This, as reported by the Colombian Ombudsman’s office on Wednesday. Many are waiting to cross the Gulf of Uraba and enter Panama. The stranded migrants are a part...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

French minister: No mystery submarine deal came as 'a shock'

France's defense minister said Friday it was “not a mystery” that the announcement of defense deal among the the United States the United Kingdom and Australia that killed a multi-billion-dollar French submarine contract came as a shock to French officials. Defense Minister Florence Parly spoke after a meeting of the European Intervention Initiative, a 13-country defense cooperation framework that is separate from NATO and to which the U.K. also belongs. The meeting was held at a castle in Stockholm “We expect clarification” from “an ally and a European country,” Parly said in a reference to Britain.The three-way strategic...
MILITARY

