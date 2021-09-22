Style Dua Lipa looked fall ready while on a stroll with boyfriend Anwar and Yolanda Hadid The three were headed to lunch in NYC together.

After celebrating Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby Khai’s first birthday over the weekend, Yolanda Hadid, her son Anwar, and his girlfriend singer Dua Lipa were all spotted spending time together in New York City earlier this week.

The trio were spotted in NYC earlier this week.

The former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ member was photographed walking in the street wearing a casual outfit that consisted of a dark long sleeved shirt, cropped matching leggings, and sneakers. Her blonde hair was pulled back in a low ponytail. Anwar wore a grey tank paired with blue pants, and black sneakers. He had the couple’s dog Dexter’s leash in his hand as girlfriend Dua walked alongside him.

The famous couple adopted their doc Dexter last year.

The pop star was clearly getting into the fall spirit for the first day of the season wearing a white top paired with a plaid miniskirt with a long brown coat over it that was belted across her chest. The ‘Levitating’ singer finished her outfit with a pair of knee-high black heeled crocodile boots. She accessorized with a tiny purse and a pair of dark rectangular sunglasses. Her dark hair was styled straight down.

Speaking of Khai’s birthday, the 26-year-old was also seen in a stylish fit for the first birthday party. For the occasion, Lipa was photographed wearing a matching blue plaid two-piece set that was made up of a pleated skirt and cropped button-up shirt from Thom Browne, according to W Magazine. She accessorized with a tiny purse which was shaped like a dog, dark sunglasses, and chunky gold hoops.