Who Voices Captain Marvel In What If…? Episode 7?

When someone says the name Chris Pratt, most people associate him with either Parks and Rec or, more likely, Guardians of the Galaxy. Well, with the news breaking of his casting in the Super Mario movie, perhaps now he’ll be universally recognized (for his voice at least) as everyone’s favorite Italian Plumber. To some, it could seem like a step down in his career while he’s still in the midst of a successful run in the MCU, but to Pratt, this is a dream role he’s thought about since he was a kid. The actor even posted a video to Instagram to express his excitement about taking on such an iconic character.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO