Bishop Grimes’ combination of Logan Quackenbush and Jonathan Corl combined for five touchdowns on Saturday and the Cobras hammered winless Weedsport, 46-22. Quackenbush dominated the first quarter, breaking off runs of 43, 13, and 3 to give Bishop Grimes a 22-8 lead after just one period. Corl was the star in the second half, though, scoring on receptions of 27 and 22 to put the game away.

WEEDSPORT, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO