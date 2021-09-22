CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Bryan Unveils Exclusive Behind-The-Scenes Clip of Docuseries, Talks About the Passing of His Brother

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
Country music superstar, Luke Bryan, has not always had an easy go of it. Over the years, the twangy-voiced crooner has tragically lost many close to him, including his sister Kelly, her husband Lee, and his country music-loving older brother, Chris, who passed away in a car accident when Bryan was 19 years old.

Today, though, the 45-year-old Bryan helps to turn sadness into triumph with the unveiling of a new behind-the-scenes video from his documentary series, My Dirt Road Diary, a five-part docuseries that follows Bryan as he experiences ups and downs along the road to success.

The exclusive clip features scenes from the making of the Leesburg, Georgia-born artist’s latest track, “Songs You Never Heard,” which focuses on the music that his late brother missed since his passing.

“This first song, we were out on tour, you know, we were trying to write,” Bryan says in the video. “Luke [Laird] and Josh [Osborne] and I had watched a couple of episodes of the documentary that [MIchael] Monaco is doing. Luke and Josh didn’t really know my backstory. They were some of the first people to see the documentary. They’re watching this documentary and all this footage of my brother riding in his truck, singing and singing to the radio, so they just got really educated in the moment. I said guys, ‘I had a crazy thought.’ I said, ‘It’s crazy to think about because my brother was a ginormous country fan and it sucks that he never got to hear the songs after he passed away.'”

I heard ‘Run’ on the radio yesterday, Bryan sings on the track as if to his brother, got me thinking ‘bout how much you love George Strait. But by the time the airwaves ever played that song, you were already gone, you were already home. Now there’s a few more ball caps, a few less cowboy hats, were still singing about dirt roads. I think you’d be OK with that.”

See Bryan talk more of the experience and work on the song in this exclusive video:

Listen to Luke’s Born Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe Edition) here.

