CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Bush's First Midterm Campaign Event Will Be With Liz Cheney, Could Impede Trump's GOP Hold

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The third-term congresswoman and outspoken Trump critic is strengthening her ties to the ex-president as she prepares for the 2022 midterms.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Trump reveals the one thing that would stop him from running again in 2024

Former President Donald Trump discussed the potential of a 2024 bid for a second term in the White House, telling a right-wing network one factor that would deter him for runningSpeaking with Real America’s Voice on Friday evening, Mr Trump suggested that “a bad call from a doctor or something” could halt his plans to retake the presidency.Mr Trump has not said specifically that he will run in 2024, but has indicated a clear interest in returning to the White House. The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman has reported that the former president has even flirted with conspiracies claiming...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Liz Cheney: `I Was Wrong' in Opposing Gay Marriage in Past

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Liz Cheney says she was wrong to oppose gay marriage in the past, a stand that once split her family. Cheney, R-Wyo., a fierce critic of fellow Republican Donald Trump, also tells CBS News' “60 Minutes” that she views her reelection campaign as the most important House race in the nation as forces aligned with the former president try to unseat her. She voted to impeach Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Rove
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Harriet Miers
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Trump’s fatal obsession with his base

Then-Attorney General William P. Barr warned President Trump in April 2020 that he would lose the general election if he continued to stoke his base at the expense of appealing to independent and moderate voters. Trump replied that his campaign aides told him he would win reelection if he got 65 million votes. That meant, he implied, he didn’t need to soften his tone or move to the middle.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Sen. Graham says he hopes Trump runs for president again in 2024

​Sen. Lindsey Graham told a gathering of Republicans that he hopes former President Donald Trump runs in 2024. “I don’t think Trump is listening. He might be. I hope President Trump runs again,” Graham (R-SC) said at a leadership conference for Michigan’s Republican Party on Saturday, according to the Detroit News.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#Republicans#House Conference#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
mediaite.com

Liz Cheney Says She ‘Absolutely’ Can Win Reelection: ‘A Vote Against Me’ Is A Vote For ‘Somebody Who’s Put Allegiance to Trump Above Allegiance to the Constitution’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who was ousted from House leadership over her criticism of former President Donald Trump, said she could “absolutely” win reelection during a Sunday interview with 60 Minutes. In polling from July, only 23% of Wyoming Republicans said they would vote for her — and another 53%...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Liz Cheney Says She ‘Was Wrong’ to Condemn Same-Sex Marriage

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is taking back her previous condemnation of gay marriage. On Sunday, the Wyoming Republican expressed public support for LGBTQ rights for the first time, saying her previous stance was “wrong.” Cheney’s past comments on her belief “in the traditional definition of marriage” in 2013 caused a rift with her sister Mary, who is married to a woman. (Her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, came out in support of same-sex marriage in 2009.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Trump mocks Bush, Liz Cheney with bizarre photoshopped image

As news spread Thursday that former President George W. Bush would be headlining a Texas fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming next month, subscribers to the email posts by former President Donald Trump received a "must-see" message. Inside the file, headed with the subject line "ICYMI: Must-See Photo"...
POTUS
TheAtlantaVoice

Geoff Duncan: If my fellow Republicans want to win, they won’t buy Trump’s stolen election fantasy

Houston, we’ve got a problem. A diplomatic spat with one of our oldest and closest allies. A legislative agenda stalled in a debate over the size of infrastructure packages on Capitol Hill and bumping up against major deadlines. A genuine crisis at the southern border. A confusing federal reaction to a global pandemic. Call it a crisis of credibility or […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
580K+
Followers
61K+
Post
625M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy