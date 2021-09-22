CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HomeServices of America gives Real Living the boot

By Andrea V. Brambila
Inman.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompany began encouraging Real Living franchises to switch to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand in 2013. Berkshire Hathaway affiliate HomeServices of America is winding down the Real Living Real Estate brand, nearly a decade after acquiring it. Harley E. Rouda founded Real Living in 2002. By 2004, Real Living was the...

