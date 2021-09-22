HomeServices of America gives Real Living the boot

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said, “Gavin Newsom is turning the state of California into a swamp” on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”. TUCKER CARLSON: In addition to all the other problems that California has, housing prices there are higher than any place in the country. The median home price in the state of California is now more than 800,000 dollars, that’s more than double the nationwide median. In recent years, because this really is a problem, leaders in California passed dozens of bills they claim would fix the problem. Governor Jerry Brown, the last guy, signed 15 housing bills just in 2017. Last year, Gavin Newsom signed 18 separate housing bills. Did they work? No, not at all. They did not work for the people who live in California. But they weren’t intended for people who wanted to buy houses. Instead, those bills had one purpose: destroying suburban homes and replacing them with highly dense housing. Real estate developers make more money when single–family homes are leveled and replaced with apartment complexes, obviously. And real estate developers happen to be major donors to the Democratic Party of California, and in particular to Gavin Newsom.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO