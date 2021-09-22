Ask Hackaday: What Can Only A Computer Do?

This is the final weekend to enter your robot project in the 2021 Hackaday Prize. The Redefine Robots challenge is looking to you for great ideas in making robots part of modern life. For too long, it’s been the vision of what these machines will look like in the future. But what should they look like right now? Sure, that might be C-3PO, but isn’t it more likely that your robot assistant lives on a smart watch, or that labor saving droid helps by passing the butter when limited mobility makes that a challenge for someone. Where are the everyday things that would be better with just a bit of clever technology?

ENGINEERING ・ 2 DAYS AGO