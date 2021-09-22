CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask Hackaday: What Can Only A Computer Do?

By Al Williams
hackaday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is easy to apply computers to improve things we already understand. For example, instead of a piano today, you might buy a synthesizer. It looks and works — sometimes — as a piano. But it can also do lots of other things like play horns, or accompany you with a rhythm track or record and playback your music. There’s plenty of examples of this: word processors instead of typewriters, MP3 players instead of tape decks, and PDF files instead of printed material. But what about something totally new? I was thinking of this while looking at Sonic Pi, a musical instrument you play by coding.

