CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canyon County, ID

Canyon County doctor's plea for more vaccinations: 'It is about keeping families from being torn apart'

Idaho's Newschannel 7
Idaho's Newschannel 7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CALDWELL, Idaho — Dr. Richard Augustus has seen enough preventable death. He has watched enough families struggle to say goodbye to someone they love. Augustus - West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell's chief medical officer - has joined the hordes of doctors across Idaho recommending, urging, and outright begging more people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as the virus rips through the population, drowning local healthcare facilities' ability to care for all the sick and dying.

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Civil rights complaint targets Idaho health care rationing

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The above video explains what crisis standards of care mean for Idaho hospitals and patients in need of care. (AP) — An advocacy group for older adults has filed a civil rights complaint against Idaho over state crisis standards of care guidelines for hospitals overwhelmed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Monoclonal antibody treatment can lessen the strain on Idaho hospitals

BOISE, Idaho — Hospitalizations are ICU capacity is at an all-time high in St Luke's Health System, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Frank Johnson. As of Sept. 23, St. Luke's had 315 COVID-19 hospitalizations systemwide. That number was 30 in July, according to Johnson. This comes a week after the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare enacted statewide crisis standards of care.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caldwell, ID
Health
City
Caldwell, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Vaccines
Caldwell, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Idaho Health
County
Canyon County, ID
Local
Idaho COVID-19 Vaccines
Canyon County, ID
Government
Idaho's Newschannel 7

West Ada School District extends mask requirement

MERIDIAN, Idaho — West Ada School District announced it will extend its mask requirement through Oct. 8 in an update posted on the district’s website. The mask mandate began Sept. 10, after a West Ada teacher in the district died of COVID-19, and after the district had initially allowed students to opt-out of wearing a mask in school. Over 36% of the district's 40,000 students opted out of the requirement before the district changed course and revoked the opt-out option.
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police searching for missing endangered teen

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager who is believed to be an endangered runaway. 16-year-old Caylee was last seen at Borah Park at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday. Police said she was wearing a white and gray crop top and blue jeans. She was also carrying a purple backpack.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccinations#Begging#Covid 19 Vaccine
Idaho's Newschannel 7

20-year-old Idaho woman dies from COVID-19

BOISE, Idaho — Cleo Shepherd, 20, died Sept. 20, 2021, in the Saint Alphonsus ICU from COVID-19-related reasons, according to her mother, Summer Carr. Health experts have continued to warn the public that hospitalization and ICU patients are younger and younger. This week, St. Luke's reported their average ICU patient was 72 years old in December. Now, their average ICU patient in 58.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Falls man arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, fentanyl possession

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — An Idaho Falls man was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including trafficking methamphetamine and intent to deliver fentanyl. On Sept. 23, an Idaho State Police (ISP) Trooper noticed a motorcycle traveling about 60 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour speed zone on Lincoln Road near North Hitt Road in Bonneville County. When the trooper attempted to stop the driver, they failed to stop and sped up onto North Deborah Drive.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Free car seat check in Meridian on Saturday

MERIDIAN, Idaho — This is Child Passenger Safety Week. The Idaho Transportation Department wants to remind families that the best way to keep kids safe on the road is to put them in the correct car seat. Certified safety technicians are offering free car seat checks at three locations around...
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy