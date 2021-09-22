Canyon County doctor's plea for more vaccinations: 'It is about keeping families from being torn apart'

MERIDIAN, Idaho — West Ada School District announced it will extend its mask requirement through Oct. 8 in an update posted on the district’s website. The mask mandate began Sept. 10, after a West Ada teacher in the district died of COVID-19, and after the district had initially allowed students to opt-out of wearing a mask in school. Over 36% of the district's 40,000 students opted out of the requirement before the district changed course and revoked the opt-out option.

MERIDIAN, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO