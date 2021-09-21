CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ray Fittipaldo's Steelers chat transcript: 09.21.21

By Ray Fittipaldo
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRay Fittipaldo: OK let's get the chat started. Bernard: Were you surprised at how much success Carr had throwing the ball? Was the DB exposed a bit or just the result of so many starters across all levels of the defense injured?. Ray Fittipaldo: I think a lot of it...

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has message for Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger is banged up heading into Week 3, and Stephen A. Smith believes there is an obvious insurance policy sitting out there for the Pittsburgh Steelers that they have yet to capitalize on. During Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s “First Take,” Smith said he is baffled that the Steelers have...
NFL
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Release Concerning Injury Report

Just a few days ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of AFC North rival Cincinnati. The Bengals dominated the Steelers from the opening whistle and cruised to a 24-10 victory. Pittsburgh couldn’t get anything going offensively – which is nothing new for fans that have followed the team recently.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Najee Harris
AllBengals

Ben Roethlisberger Returns to Practice, but Key Weapon Still Out for Steelers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are dealing injuries to key players ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, but Pittsburgh is having some injury issues of their own. The reigning AFC North champs received good news on Thursday as star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returned to practice. He suffered a pectoral injury in Week 2 against the Raiders.
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Message For Steelers Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to 1-1 on the season on Sunday, losing to the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-17, at Heinz Field. It was a frustrating day for the Steelers, who were coming off a really impressive win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. Pittsburgh’s offense struggled for most of the day, especially in the passing game.
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers select Ben Roethlisberger's replacement as only two QBs go in first round

This will be a recurring theme in the coming months, and something we've repeated weekly: This is a decidedly weak quarterback class. And while that could change, a year ago, we were very familiar with Zach Wilson, and the year before that, Joe Burrow was making his case as a legit first-round prospect. We've had no such outta-nowhere ascents up the draft board, and if anything it's been the opposite.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Raiders#American Football#Smf#Lvr#Nc Steel#Ol#Ojt
Steelers Depot

Tom’s Ten Takes: Steelers Vs Raiders

Following each game in the 2021 Steelers season I will be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes and meant to shock the world. This will be instant reactions to the game written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger’s injury is a blessing in disguise

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday afternoon. Could that be a blessing in disguise?. In what’s looking like a sure bet to be Roethlisberger’s last season, the Steelers don’t have much of a backup plan. At least, it would seem that way, as Big Ben’s backups are Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Saunders: Steelers’ Depth Will Tell Team’s Tale

Groin injuries are not contagious, Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram established on Thursday. That hasn’t stopped them from going around the Steelers’ locker room. Four defensive starters: cornerback Joe Haden, linebackers Devin Bush, Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt are all dealing with groin issues as part of a rash of injuries after just two weeks for the Black and Gold.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 4

Every NFL Sunday brings with it a unique set of circumstances. Sometimes there are a bunch of injuries, leading to a seemingly endless supply of potential waiver moves. Other times, there are minimal injuries and even fewer interesting breakouts. It’s not difficult to figure out what type of Sunday just passed after a quick glance at our top Week 4 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. Of course, the biggest fantasy football news (and potential pickup) happened earlier in the week when Christian McCaffrey injured his hamstring, opening the door for handcuff Chuba Hubbard to take over. But heading into the two remaining prime-time games on Sunday, we haven’t added a lot of substance to the waiver wire. Zack Moss and Peyton Barber made some waves among RBs, while Hunter Renfrow, Emmanuel Sanders, DeSean Jackson, Tyler Conklin, and Kendrick Bourne seemingly broke out among pass-catchers. Overall, though, it’s looking much more like a “free agent” week than a “waivers” week.
NFL
Packers.com

Mike's Mid-Week Chat: What should the Packers expect from the Steelers?

Hey everybody, thanks for logging on. Go ahead and start sending in questions and I'll get started. With the OL being new, would you expect quick passing to be the theme and would Randall Cobb play a bigger role then?. We'll see what the O-line looks like this week. Hard...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy