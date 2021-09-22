CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scowl – “Bloodhound”

By Tom Breihan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Santa Cruz band Scowl is a key part of a resurgent Bay Area hardcore scene; earlier this summer, Scowl were one of the bands who played the massive Gulch/Drain/Sunami San Jose show. Scowl’s sound is fast and intense, a whole lot closer to punk than to metal. They’ve got a gift for writing about shitty day-to-day oppressions; “Retail Hell,” the opening track from their 2019 EP Reality After Reality…, is some real shit. Today, Scowl have announced plans to release their debut LP How Flowers Grow later this fall, and they’ve also dropped the album’s ripper of an opener.

Stereogum

Annie Blackman – “Glass House”

Annie Blackman has been releasing singles all year, most recently the very good “Glitch” last month. Today, she’s back with another one, “Glass House,” a strummy and melodic soarer with some cutting lines: “But who’s to say that I got fucked/ A game’s a game and luck is luck/ I’m not a loser/ I’m a winner in a rut.”
Stereogum

Eels – “Good Night On Earth”

Around this time last year, Eels released a new album, Earth To Dora, which the band has not been able to tour behind just yet. A couple months ago, they announced that they would be embarking on a tour in spring 2022, kicking off in Europe in March before heading to the States in May. And it looks like they’ll have yet another album in tow. Today, the Mark Oliver Everett-led project has announced another full-length, called Extreme Witchcraft, which will be out at the end of January. Listen to lead single “Good Night On Earth” below.
Stereogum

Julie Doiron – “You Gave Me The Key”

Julie Doiron has had a hand in many music projects over the past decade — most notably, perhaps, her 2019 team-up with Mount Eerie, Lost Wisdom pt. 2 — but she hasn’t released a proper solo album under her own name since 2012’s So Many Days. That’ll change this November when she puts out her new full-length I Thought Of You, which she’s introducing today with the rousing and twangy “You Gave Me The Key.” “This is a song about a new beginning,” Doiron said in a statement. “It’s the first one we recorded in the studio for this new album. It makes me really happy and I can’t wait for you to hear it!” Check it out below.
Stereogum

SeeYouSpaceCowboy – “Misinterpreting Constellations”

San Diego’s SeeYouSpaceCowboy have an extreme style that evokes a very specific setting. In a lot of ways, SYSC are peers of chaotic, heavy screamo bands like For Your Health and Portrayal Of Guilt. But SYSC also pull a whole lot from the Hot Topic metalcore of the ’00s. Their sound is wild and freaked-out, but it’s also clean and hooky and theatrical. They’re on their way to become huge. SYSC released their full-length debut The Correlation Between Entrance And Exit Wounds in 2019, and they followed it earlier this year with A Sure Disaster, a split EP with the metalcore supergroup If I Die First. Today, SeeYouSpaceCowboy have announced that they’ll drop another album this summer, and they’ve shared its first single.
Stereogum

Damon Albarn – “Royal Morning Blue”

Damon Albarn continues to trickle out tracks from his forthcoming solo album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows. There has been the title track, “Polaris,” “Particles,” and now “Royal Morning Blue.”. A press release explains that the new album was originally intended as an orchestral piece inspired...
Stereogum

Weakened Friends – “Quitter”

The Portland, Maine indie rockers Weakened Friends released their kickass debut album Common Blah in 2018, and they followed that album a year later with the one-off single “What You Like” and with a cover of Taylor Swift’s “The Lucky Ones.” We haven’t heard anything from Weakened Friends since 2019, but now they’ve announced that they’re coming back with a sophomore LP called Quitter this fall, and they’ve just dropped the surging, fired-up title track.
Punknews.org

Scowl announce album, release “Bloodhound” video

Santa Cruz based hardcore band Scowl have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called How Flowers Grow and will be out November 19 via Flatspot Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Bloodhound". The video was directed by Malachi Greene. They will be touring Europe and the UK with Be Well and Devil In Me in 2022. Scowl released Reality After Reality​.​.​. in 2018. Check out the video below.
Stereogum

Springtime – “Will To Power”

Springtime are a new art-rock trio made up of Australian musicians Gareth Liddiard (the Drones/Tropical Fuck Storm), Jim White (Xylouris White/Dirty Three), and Chris Abrahams (The Necks). After making their live debut in Melbourne earlier this year, they’ve now announced their self-titled debut album, out this fall, which features a cover of Will Oldham’s “West Palm Beach” and several collaborations with British poet Ian Duhig, who happens to be Liddiard’s uncle. The record’s lead single “Will To Power” is an impressive introduction, six minutes of guitar fuzz and piano that gradually whips itself into an apocalyptic frenzy beneath Liddiard’s increasingly unhinged vocals.
Stereogum

Spice – “A Better Treatment”

Last year, in the early days of the pandemic, two members of the great long-running punk band Ceremony started a new band and released a truly awesome debut album. Ceremony singer Ross Farrar and drummer Jake Casarotti make up half of Spice, which also has members of Creative Adult and Sabertooth Zombie. Their self-titled debut album came out last July, and it ruled so hard. Now, with the pandemic continuing endlessly and with the Dune movie looming, it seems like the perfect time for more Spice. They’ve got us covered.
Stereogum

Alt-J – “U&ME”

For a while there in the first half of the 2010s, the Leeds art-rock band Alt-J seemed like one of the biggest, most influential acts in music. They’ve been off the radar since the release of 2017’s Relaxer, but they’re back today with news of a new LP and their first new single since they were releasing alternate versions of their songs featuring rappers three years ago.
Stereogum

Ovlov – “Land Of Steve-O”

In 2018, Ovlov came out of sorta-retirement with Tru, their first full-length in five years at that point. The band’s ringleader Steve Hartlett put out another album as Stove not long after that, but otherwise the cultishly beloved Connecticut band has been pretty quiet since then. (Though some of its members have other projects and Hartlett’s put out some music on his own.) But today Ovlov are announcing a new album, Buds, which will be out in November. Its lead single “Land Of Steve-O” is the sort of itchy and insistent rocker with the sort of slicing guitar work that one has come to expect from the band.
Stereogum

Andy Shauf – “Jaywalker”

Canadian troubadour Andy Shauf created a whole conceptual world with last year’s Album Of The Week-worthy The Neon Skyline and he’s not ready to leave it just yet. A couple weeks ago, he shared a new song called “Spanish On The Beach” that was peppered with references to the titular neighborhood bar of his last album.
Stereogum

Couplet – “Sold Our Shirts”

Just last week former You Blew It! leader Tanner Jones and Into It. Over It. members Adam Beck and Evan Weiss released their first song as Couplet, “Old Elba.” Today the trio’s back with another track from LP1, “Sold Our Shirts.” Over a soft bed of synthy minor-key indie rock, Jones serves up lyrics that take the piss out of touring life, with all its economic and social consequences:
Stereogum

Bartees Strange – “Weights”

DC rocker Bartees Strange has been crazy busy ever since he released his towering album Live Forever a year ago. Just last week, for instance, Strange released his cover of Richard Swift’s “Lady Luck.” Don’t expect him to slow down anytime soon. Strange is getting ready to release a new deluxe edition of Live Forever, and he’s just shared a new song that’ll be part of that. The new one is called “Weights,” and it kicks ass.
Stereogum

Fauness – “It Gets Better”

Fauness, the idiosyncratic London pop artist whom we named one of the best new bands of 2019, is releasing her new Maiden No More EP in a couple of weeks. Every song on the EP, which was named after the second section of Tess Of The D’Urbervilles, was co-produced by recent Olivia Rodrigo and Injury Reserve collaborator Jam City. Today, following lead single “Dragonfly,” she’s sharing the EP’s closing track “It Gets Better.”
Stereogum

Givēon – “For Tonight”

The Long Beach R&B singer Givēon has had a fast rise in the last couple of years, thanks to a couple of prominent Drake collaborations and an appearance on Justin Bieber’s chart-topping single “Peaches.” But Givēon’s music is a whole lot more low-key than his resume implies. Givēon released two EPs last year, and Epic recently compiled them into the new album-length release When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time; Stereogum’s Chris DeVille had some nice things to say about it. Today, Givēon follows that release with “For Tonight,” a new single that showcases his subtle skills.
Stereogum

Boy Scouts – “A Lot To Ask”

Boy Scouts, the project of Oakland musician Taylor Vick, is releasing the new album Wayfinder next week. Its title was inspired by Sallie Tisdale’s book Advice For Future Corpses (And Those Who Love Them): A Practical Perspective On Death And Dying, which led Vick to reflect on her relationship with music. “For my whole life, music has been a crucial part of my identity and how I relate to the world,” she says. “The act of making music has been my wayfinder during the past year.”
Stereogum

Amber Mark – “What It Is”

Over four years after we named her an Artist To Watch, New York R&B dance-pop singer Amber Mark has finally announced the details of her official debut album. Entitled Three Dimensions Deep, it’ll feature 17 tracks separated into three acts: WITHOUT, WITHHELD, and WITHIN. “Three Dimensions Deep is a musical...
Stereogum

Hana Vu – “Keeper”

Hana Vu is releasing her debut full-length, Public Storage, at the beginning of November. She’s shared “Maker” and “Everybody’s Birthday” from it so far and today she’s back with another single, “Keeper,” a high-drama track that boasts some strobing synths and Vu’s lower register. It comes with a music video directed by Meagen Houang which finds Vu causing some chaos in an apartment. Here’s Houang on the idea behind the video:
Stereogum

one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden

There has been a glut of tender folk music in the past few years following the surge in popularity of artists like Big Thief and Phoebe Bridgers. A lot of this music is tasteful but relatively anodyne. There are, of course, exceptions, artists who have managed to transcend the current trend. Katy Kirby did so earlier this year with her promising debut Cool Dry Place; Tomberlin offers up a particularly sparse and reverent strain of this branch of rock; and you can add Alexandra Levy’s project Ada Lea to the list of those that are beginning to separate themselves from the pack. Her new album one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden could easily have faded into the background with all these other perfectly pleasant releases, but Levy’s ear for melody and flair for the dramatic makes for a prime example of how effective this sort of music can be when it’s done this well.
