Scowl – “Bloodhound”

There has been a glut of tender folk music in the past few years following the surge in popularity of artists like Big Thief and Phoebe Bridgers. A lot of this music is tasteful but relatively anodyne. There are, of course, exceptions, artists who have managed to transcend the current trend. Katy Kirby did so earlier this year with her promising debut Cool Dry Place; Tomberlin offers up a particularly sparse and reverent strain of this branch of rock; and you can add Alexandra Levy’s project Ada Lea to the list of those that are beginning to separate themselves from the pack. Her new album one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden could easily have faded into the background with all these other perfectly pleasant releases, but Levy’s ear for melody and flair for the dramatic makes for a prime example of how effective this sort of music can be when it’s done this well.

