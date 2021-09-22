CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

There is NO proof ivermectin fights COVID and studies praising the de-wormer show medical research needs to be overhauled to stop misinformation on quack cures, experts say

By John Ely For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Studies claiming ivermectin can treat coronavirus have proved false and show how medical research needs an overhaul to prevent misinformation around quack cures, scientists say.

An international group of experts said widely shared studies praising the de-wormer drug as a miracle remedy have since proved to be deeply flawed and unreliable.

Ivermectin has become the poster-child drug of choice among anti-vax conspiracy theorists over the summer, particularly in the US.

Its rise in popularity resulted in health authorities pleading with people to not take the animal version of the de-wormer, which can have serious adverse side affects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EyuLD_0c4aNrsi00
Ivermectin has become the drug of choice for many anti-vax conspiracy theorists in the US following the spread of now disputed research on social media. Some believers in the medication have resorted to taking the animal version of the drug, which is normally used to treat creatures like horses and cows with internal parasites. While the drug is safe for human consumption, doses made for horses are too large for humans and could cause overdoses

In a letter in the journal Nature Medicine, researchers outline how doubts have now risen about studies claiming ivermectin could help treat Covid.

They detail how one such piece had concerning discrepancies in its data, which led to its eventual withdrawal.

Another piece of research they identified had elements in its methodology which seemed flawed but its authors did not responded to further requests for information.

These errors were then compounded by larger reviews, called meta-analyses, which based their findings in large part on these flawed studies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y7F8N_0c4aNrsi00
Health authorities in the US, such as the Food and Drug Administration have pleaded for people to not take ivermectin unless diagnosed to do by a doctor and to especially avoid taking versions of the drug designed for animals. Now a group of scientists is calling for changes to how Covid research is conducted and published to try and avoid similar falsehoods spreading in the future

What US health authorities want people to know about ivermectin

Source: FDA

One of these meta-analysis on the effectiveness of ivermectin, which used both the aforementioned pieces of research, has now been retracted to be reanalysed.

The scientists add that this study is not alone and predict others claiming ivermectin has a clinical benefit will also be withdrawn in the coming months due to their 'impossible numbers', and 'unexplainable mismatches' in the data.

However, the damage has already been done with many hundreds of thousands of patients since dosed with the de-wormer, principal signatory of the letter Kyle Sheldrick of the University of New South Wales in Australia wrote.

'This research has created undue confidence in the use of ivermectin as a prophylactic or treatment for Covid, has usurped other research agendas, and probably resulted in inappropriate treatment or substandard care of patients,' they wrote.

As a result, the scientists called for an overhaul of how clinical data on Covid is analysed.

They said creators of meta-analyses should both both request and review the individual patient data, the raw from individual participants in a study or trial, of the studies they use to reach their wider conclusions.

Similarly, the scientists said clinical trials on Covid treatment should also make this data available to ensure this kind of analysis could happen.

Any study that refuses to do so should be treated with extreme caution or omitted from analysis entirely, the scientists said.

They acknowledge their call may be controversial because it represents a change to a 'long-accepted' scientific practice but added that the ivermectin example justifies it.

'We believe that what has happened in the case of ivermectin justifies our proposal: a poorly scrutinized evidence base supported the administration of millions of doses of a potentially ineffective drug globally,' they said.

'Yet when this evidence was subjected to a very basic numerical scrutiny it collapsed in a matter of weeks,' they wrote.

Top ivermectin expert says the drug does not treat COVID-19

Dr. Timothy Geary, one of the world's foremost experts of Ivermectin, says the drug does not have any effectiveness fighting viruses.

Geary, who is the Research Chair in Parasite Biotechnology at McGill University in Montreal, Canada, says that the 2020 study which spawned much of the Ivermectin-craze is not being correctly read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SmsS4_0c4aNrsi00

He told DailyMail.com that the study did show that Ivermectin could inhibit the replication of COVID-19 virus cells, which is what many are reading from the study that makes them believe the drug has virus killing properties.

Geary explained, though, that the concentration of the drug used in the study were so high that it could not be used for treatment in a human, and would likely cause an overdose.

'In that study they showed that in cell cultures, Ivermectin could inhibit [Covid] replication, but the concentrations required for that effect were in a range called the micromolar range - very high concentrations relative to what you would find in the plasma of a treated person or an animal, which would be 20 to 50 times lower.'

He does not see too much harm in people using the drug in human-sized doses, though, as Geary assures that it is safe for consumption.

It is safe to use in doses of around 200 micrograms, and even people who are using it to incorrectly treat Covid are unlikely to suffer any major symptoms.

'There's no significant toxicity from those doses,' Geary says.

He also mentioned that the drug has been used billions of times in between humans and animals, and has never shown any ability to combat viruses outside of the laboratory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ZRMU_0c4aNrsi00
The typical Ivermectin prescribed by doctors com in pill form in small doses

But many Americans are facing problems with Ivermectin because they are not using the versions of the drug prescribed by doctors.

Instead, many are finding their own over-the-counter solutions, most notably going to local feed stores and buying medicine meant for horses, cows and sheep.

Prescribed versions of the drug come in pill form, while these versions are liquid.

The dosages are also much larger, meant for an animal that can weigh over 1,000 pounds, not a person that can weight less than one-fifth of that.

Taking doses too large can cause a person to have nausea, body pains, diarrhea limb swelling and other serious side effects.

In more serious cases, a person could overdose and suffer severe damage to their central nervous system, and potentially even die.

Comments / 8

Related
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Research#Study Group#Ivermectin#Quack#Wormer#Nature Medicine#Mcgill University
Best Life

Moderna Now Says Vaccine Protection Goes Down After This Long

As more time passes since the majority of vaccinated people in the U.S. got their COVID shots, experts have been keeping an eye on how immunity fares in the months thereafter. Moderna recently said data shows that those who were vaccinated this year had more protection against COVID than those who got their shots last year. According to the vaccine manufacturer, the shot's protective power is lower about a year after you've been vaccinated.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Your Risk of COVID Is 10 Times Higher This Long After Vaccination, Study Says

At first, it seemed like vaccinations alone might be enough to end the COVID pandemic altogether. Over time, however, it's become clear that the virus won't go down without a fight. With high case rates across the country and minimal mitigation measures in place, everyone is at risk. While vaccinated people remain highly protected, there have still been thousands of breakthrough infections over the last few months. Research has found that the effectiveness of one or two vaccine doses might not be enough to combat certain factors, like the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. But there could be another answer as to why the vaccines aren't quite as effective at preventing symptomatic infection as they were in clinical trials: time.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New FDA Report Says

The U.S. is gearing up to release booster shots to the general public soon, with President Joe Biden's rollout plan expected to go into effect on Sept. 20. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still has to meet on Sept. 17 to approve these shots before the plan can go forward. Two days ahead of the meeting, the agency has published a report evaluating Pfizer's booster dose. The report utilizes results from the third phase of Pfizer's trial study, which observed the booster shot side effects for nearly 300 participants aged 18 to 55.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

This Vaccine Will Soon "Become Obsolete," Expert Says

The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't stop there. While Pfizer and Moderna are both administered in two doses, Johnson & Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine. And Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine. That fact alone could mean the latter is on its way out. Some experts believe that viral vector vaccines will soon disappear, as mRNA vaccines become the main solution to combat COVID and other diseases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Getting a Booster Too Soon Could Cause This Serious Side Effect, Experts Warn

In the U.S., COVID booster shots are expected to be rolled out starting Sept. 20, under guidance from the Biden administration. But while both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still need to decide on the specific rollout plans, including who will be eligible for additional shots first, it seems clear many people are eager to take the extra protection if they can get it. The CDC reported in early August that more than 1 million people had gotten a third dose already, despite not being authorized to receive a booster shot yet. But experts are now warning that going for a booster too early could put you at risk.
HEALTH
The Decatur Daily

Big gap between Pfizer, Moderna vaccines seen for preventing COVID-19 hospitalizations

LOS ANGELES — Amid persistent concerns that the protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines may be waning, a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that America's workhorse shot is significantly less effective at preventing severe cases of disease over the long term than many experts had realized.
INDUSTRY
ABC 15 News

Unheard Concerns: Thousands blame COVID-19 vaccine for hearing problems

More than 10,000 Americans have reported tinnitus as a possible side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, and some are now questioning why the FDA and CDC are not taking a deeper look into their claims about hearing problems. Did you experience tinnitus or other hearing issues after getting coronavirus or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Are Some People Already Immune to COVID-19 Without Getting It or Receiving the Vaccine?

There are several factors that give some people resistance or even immunity to COVID-19 even though they’ve never had the virus or received the vaccine. Now that many people have been fully vaccinated for months, there is discussion about just how long this will protect us from getting the virus, or at least getting deathly ill from it. Additional doses being offered to some 28 days after their second dose of a mRNA vaccine, and booster shots offered to others eight months after receiving the second dose of a mRNG vaccine are creating concern about how long the protection lasts.
Best Life

If You Got This COVID Vaccine, You Could Be Protected Longer, Study Says

The Biden administration announced in August that COVID-19 vaccine boosters would soon be made available to the general public. But since then, a fresh debate has begun over whether or not all fully vaccinated people need additional shots eight months after their last dose due to waning immunity. Mounting evidence has suggested that many of those who have received all necessary shots of the vaccine are highly protected against hospitalization or death from the disease, even in the face of the highly contagious Delta variant. But now, a new study has found that the Moderna vaccine generates a particularly strong immune response, potentially meaning that those who initially received it are protected longer than originally thought.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MSNBC

Notorious anti-mask QAnon supporter dies of Covid

Veronica Wolski, a woman who became well-known online for her anti-mask beliefs, has died of Covid. Her story underscores the continuing challenge health care professionals and public health experts face fighting misinformation about the coronavirus. Dr. Kavita Patel joins to discuss.Sept. 14, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

244K+
Followers
94K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy