FIFA

Suriname's vice president sets record for oldest soccer player

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Suriname Vice President Ronnie Brunswijk, 60, became the oldest player in history to play in an international club soccer game when he appeared in a CONCACAF League match in Paramaribo, Suriname.

Brunswijk started at center midfield for Inter Moengotapoe, a team he owns, in its 6-0 loss to Olimpia on Tuesday at Frank Essed Stadion.

He wore No. 61 and played 51 minutes. His son, Damian Brunswijk, started at forward.

The elder Brunswijk was shown on video after the match handing money to opposing players in the dressing room. CONCACAF announced late Tuesday that it will investigate the incident.

The CONCACAF League is a second-tier competition from CONCACAF, one of FIFA's six continental governing bodies for soccer.

Inter Moengotapoe faces Olimpia in the second leg of their Round of 16 matchup at 10:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

