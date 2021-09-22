Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb says flu season will be a 'whopper' due to lack of immunity and that battling virus will be more complicated now that COVID-19 is here to stay

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb says that this upcoming flu season will be intense and more complicated due to Americans' lack of immunity, and the continued presence of COVID.

Gottlieb spoke to CNBC and discussed how workers should also expect the COVID-19 pandemic to downgrade to an endemic.

'We're in for a whopper,' he said of the upcoming flu season. 'Because we haven't put our immunity into the population in at least one or maybe two years. When the flu comes back, and it will come back, its gonna come back very aggressively because you're just going to have a population that hasn't had much flu immunity in a number of years so we need to be mindful of that,' he said.

He said there is potential for a 'really bad flu season' this year or next year if there is a mismatch between the flu vaccine and the circulating strain of flu. Flu vaccines are estimated to be around 67 per cent accurate.

They work by encouraging the body to develop antibodies, which immunologist hope can defend against several strains of flu they have discovered circulating. Scroll down for video

Dr. Scott Gottlieb (pictured told CNBC that the COVID-19 pandemic will turn into an endemic and we are 'in for a whopper' come the next flu season due to lack of flu immunity

'It could be very bad and then you're gonna have COVID on top of that,' he added.

Gottlieb said that COVID-19 is here to stay and will likely soon transition from a pandemic to an endemic.

That is a disease outbreak that is consistently present but limited to a particular region, and makes disease spread and rates predictable, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

'Were transitioning from the pandemic phase of this virus to a more endemic phase meaning that this will become a persistent risk, a persistent virus that's circulates every year, much like influenza, and there is not a clear line demarking those two states of fitness,' Gottlieb said.

'It's going to be messy and its going to be unclear when were out of the pandemic and this is more of an endemic virus, its something were gonna know when we look back a couple of years from now,' he added.

Gottlieb said he believes the Delta surge is the last of the major COVID-19 surges.

He added that even if there are variants they will emerge from the Delta lineage and vaccinations against it will be available in the future.

Although cases of influenza plummeted during the pandemic, due to social distancing and mask mandates put in place to protect from COVID-19, the former FDA Commissioner said that people should prepare for a more complicated flu season due to the novel virus.

Over the past year, surveillance of flu strains dropped to a fraction of normal levels as medical resources were turned over to monitoring Covid

Positive tests of Influenza A, Influenza B and RSV were near non-existent in the 2020-21 flu season among adults compared to the 2019-2020 season

Health officials have predicted that the flu jab could be less effective than normal this winter because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Every year a new influenza vaccine is developed to protect against several strains of the virus that have been circulating around the world.

But over the past year, surveillance of flu strains dropped to a fraction of normal levels as medical resources were turned over to monitoring Covid.

There has also been a lack of flu infections because of lockdowns worldwide, which has also reduced surveillance.

The effectiveness of flu vaccines varies from one season to the next but it is estimated at between 30 and 60 per cent.