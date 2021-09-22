Megan Trainor thought she was 'dying' after she suffered her first panic attack on live TV... but says she's 'in the best place' of her life these days

Meghan Trainor had her first panic attack while on live TV.

The singer, 27, opened up about her struggle with panic disorder for People's latest issue, telling the magazine how she had no idea what was happening when she first experienced an attack while appearing on CBS This Morning in 2016.

'I was announcing the [Grammy] nominees, and I was vibrating. I felt like I was going to pass out on live television. I was like, 'What's happening? I must be dying,'' Trainor remembered.

'As soon as they said 'Cut,' I went offstage and was [gasping for air] in front of everyone.'

Healing: Meghan Trainor opens up about her mental health journey and battle with panic disorder in the latest issue of People Magazine

Meghan was so rattled she had to cancel another interview she had booked for that day.

But she found support in hostess Gayle King, who began to check in on Trainor from time to time.

'Gayle was my email buddy after that and always checked in on me,' Trainor said.

'I was so embarrassed and apologized, but she made everything so much better for me. She's an angel on this earth.'

Meghan's mental state continued to be shaky as months went on and Trainor had to undergo a second surgery for vocal cord hemorrhaging.

Her mind went wild while she was on vocal rest, convincing the chart-topped she might never sing again.

'I was in a dark place,' she said, adding that while she had 'everything' she 'wanted' after falling for Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara, 'mentally and physically I felt ill.'

Scary stuff: The All About That Bass singer, 27, had her first panic attack while on live TV in 2016

Still struggling: 'I was in a dark place,' she said, adding that while she had 'everything' she 'wanted' after falling for Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara still 'mentally and physically [she] felt ill.' The couple is seen in 2019 above

Her physical symptoms were so bad she ended up making multiple trips to the emergency room.

It was there she discovered she was dealing with anxiety and depression, along with panic disorder.

Recalling the situation, she said: 'Some nights I remember I ate a bunch of food, then I got scared, and I was like, "I need to go to the emergency room because I'm allergic to what I just ate."

'The doctor came in, looked really sad, and was like, "Have you ever heard of a panic attack?" I was like, "No, no, no, I'm having an allergic reaction. If you just look in the back of my throat, it's closing."

'That was my first lesson on what a panic attack can do to you,' she remembered.

According to psychologist Dr. Kevin Gilliland, an attack can prompt 'a sudden onset of very intense physical and psychological symptoms' that can include 'heart palpitations, excessive sweating, dizziness, chest pain and fear of losing control.'

Panic disorder triggers a human's 'fight-or-flight response,' as Dr. Gilliland explained: 'It's as if our mind takes the worst-case scenario possible and our body acts as if it's absolutely going to happen...'

Self-care: She continued to take her antidepressants through her pregnancy and had no issues with postpartum depression after welcoming son Riley seven months ago

'The level of discomfort is so intense that people often go to the emergency room because they believe they're having a heart attack.'

Megan sought the help of a psychiatrist and now treats her panic disorder with a combination of medication and therapy.

'With the panic [attacks], you literally feel like you're vibrating nonstop. But everything just got quiet, and I was back to my normal self,' she said.

Trainor trusts her regimen and continued to take her antidepressants through her pregnancy, per doctors' recommendations.

Since welcoming son Riley seven-months ago , she hasn't experienced postpartum depression.

'I'm not ashamed to say I'm on antidepressants,' she said. 'That medicine saved me, saved my life, saved my career. I'm back better than ever.'

'I'm in the best place of my life,' she went on.

Now Meghan has her hands full, balancing motherhood with co-hosting gigs on Peacock's Top Chef Family Style and E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands, which premieres October 13th.