Mercedes Suspended V-8 Sales Over "Quality Issue," AMG Boss Says

When Mercedes abruptly pulled the vast majority of its V-8 models from the U.S. market for the upcoming model year, it did something not just bizarre in the conservative auto business but unheard of in any sector. It’s certainly not typical for a large automaker with huge manufacturing capacity to close the ordering books on its most popular and profitable products—especially when many of those models have recently debuted. As for why, the company can't seem to get its story straight.