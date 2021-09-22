CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19: US to donate 500 million more jabs and Covid passport legal challenge in Scotland

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. US President Joe Biden has promised to donate an extra 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to developing countries from next year. It brings the total commitment from the US to more than a billion jabs. Experts say about 11 billion doses are needed to vaccinate at least 70% of the world's population, however. And a World Health Organization target for 40% of the population in every country to be vaccinated by the end of the year is unlikely to be met. Only two per cent of people in low income countries have had a first dose of a Covid vaccine, according to data from the University of Oxford.

Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 91, who became the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine gets her booster dose and urges un-jabbed public to 'go for it'

A British grandmother who became the first person in the world to get a Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial today received a booster jab, as the UK continues rolling out top-up doses. Margaret Keenan, 91, who likes to be called Maggie, returned to University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire...
newschain

More than 1,000 Covid-19 patients in Scotland’s hospitals

More than 1,000 coronavirus patients are in hospital in Scotland. The number of patients with recently confirmed coronavirus is 1,019, according to the latest data published by the Scottish Government on Sunday. This is a rise of 34 on the previous day and marks the ninth consecutive daily increase. Of...
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Decision due 'soon' on jabs for 12-15 year-olds

Scotland will announce a decision on jabs for 12 to 15 year olds "as soon as possible" after it was recommended by the UK's chief medical officers. The UK government's vaccine committee said there was not enough benefit to warrant it on health grounds alone. But the CMOs said vaccination...
AFP

Biden says US donating 'historic' extra 500 million Covid vaccines

US President Joe Biden addressed a Covid-19 summit of world leaders Wednesday with a promise to donate a "historic" extra 500 million vaccines to countries struggling to overcome the pandemic. "America will become the arsenal for vaccines as we were the arsenal for democracy in World War II." The pledge from Biden at the summit, held virtually from the White House, brings the total US commitment of donated vaccines to 1.1 billion -- more than the rest of the world combined.
AFP

India to export 8 million Covid-19 jabs in October

India will export eight million coronavirus vaccine jabs by the end of October after ending its ban on sending doses abroad, a top foreign ministry official said Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to resume exports at a meeting of leaders from the so-called Quad in Washington as India, Japan, Australia, and the US try to counter growing Chinese influence across the Asia-Pacific region. Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters on Saturday that most of the eight million doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine will be sent to Asia-Pacific countries. "This would be ready by the end of October. This is an immediate delivery, from the Quad into the Indo-Pacific region," Shringla told reporters.
Shropshire Star

Covid-19: Booster jabs for millions to be rolled out from next week

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the NHS would contact all those who are eligible for a booster dose. Booster vaccines will be offered to people aged 50 and over, those in care homes, and frontline health and social care workers from next week. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will be used as...
Reuters

Lithuania donates more COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan

VILNIUS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Lithuania will donate 235,900 additional doses of AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan, the European Union nation said on Wednesday, after angering China by allowing Taiwan to open a representative office under its own name. China considers Taiwan its own territory. Lithuania, which also donated...
BBC

Covid-19: US FDA recommends booster jabs for over 65s

A panel advising the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recommended boosters of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for people 65 and over, and those at high risk. But it voted against recommending a shot for everyone aged 16 and over. The outcome is a blow for President Joe Biden, who...
MarketWatch

CDC head overrules advisers to allow COVID-19 boosters for at-risk workers, and Biden urges those eligible to act fast

In an unusual move, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overruled a panel of advisers' recommendation that booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine be offered only to people over 65 and those with weakened immune systems, allowing them to also be offered to front line workers, including in health care, schools and supermarkets.
BBC

Coronavirus: NI Executive to discuss social distancing rules

The Northern Ireland Executive will meet on Monday to discuss social distancing rules after pleas for change from many indoor businesses. Social distancing of at least 1m (3ft) is still a legal requirement in many indoor premises in Northern Ireland. The rule applies to indoor shops, restaurants, pubs, cafes, hotels...
BBC

Vaccination letters sent for 12 to 15-year-olds in Scotland

Blue letters offering Covid vaccination appointments are now being sent out to 12 to 15-year-olds in Scotland. It is the next step in offering young people the vaccine after drop-in centres were given the green light to vaccinate the age group last week. They will be offered a single dose...
BBC

Covid-19: NHS waiting lists and Australia's PM on COP26 and quarantine

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. With millions of people across the UK currently on NHS waiting lists, there's growing concern many are feeling forced to use private healthcare. Twelve-year-old Hayden Kildea from Northern Ireland was diagnosed with severe scoliosis, a condition where the spine twists and curves to the side. He's been told he'll have to wait more than two years for an operation because of the backlog caused by the pandemic, so his family are fundraising for treatment abroad. His local health board say patient demand continues "to exceed capacity". His case isn't unusual. Read more here.
BBC

Lockdown in Sydney set to ease from next month

Zahawi vows to tackle harassment of teachers over vaccines. More from the education secretary who has vowed to tackle harassment of teachers as coronavirus vaccines are rolled out to pupils aged 12 to 15 in schools. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as vaccines minister before Boris Johnson's Cabinet reshuffle earlier in...
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.

