CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Biden and Macron will meet in Europe in October following submarine snub, White House announces

By Christian Datoc
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWuSq_0c4aMdnz00


President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron plan to meet in Europe in late October "in order to reach shared understandings and maintain momentum" following the AUKUS nuclear submarine announcement, the White House announced Wednesday afternoon.

According to White House officials, Biden and Macron spoke for the first time by phone on Wednesday since the joint announcement by the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom on Sept. 15.

FRANCE RECALLS AMBASSADOR FROM WASHINGTON AMID SUB SNUB

The White House noted that Biden requested Wednesday's phone call "in order to discuss the implications of the announcement."

"The two leaders agreed that the situation would have benefitted from open consultations among allies on matters of strategic interest to France and our European partners. President Biden conveyed his ongoing commitment in that regard," the readout added. "The two leaders have decided to open a process of in-depth consultations, aimed at creating the conditions for ensuring confidence and proposing concrete measures toward common objectives. They will meet in Europe at the end of October in order to reach shared understandings and maintain momentum in this process."

Furthermore, the White House announced that Macron, after recalling the French ambassador in retaliation for the AUKUS announcement, "has decided that the French Ambassador will return to Washington next week. He will then start intensive work with senior US officials."

"President Biden reaffirms the strategic importance of French and European engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, including in the framework of the European Union’s recently published strategy for the Indo-Pacific. The United States also recognizes the importance of a stronger and more capable European defense, that contributes positively to transatlantic and global security and is complementary to NATO," the readout concluded. "In the framework of their joint fight against terrorism, the United States commits to reinforcing its support to counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel conducted by European states."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Macron and other French officials were highly critical of the AUKUS announcement. In addition to recalling ambassadors, France claimed that the AUKUS deal led to billions in lost revenue, as it would supplant a 2016 submarine contract Australia had reached with France.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

France's role in NATO not in question despite US rift

As tensions between France and the United States simmered this week over an Indo-Pacific defense deal that sank a multi-billion-dollar French submarine contract, a French general handed the baton of a key NATO command center to a fellow French air force officer.At a ceremony Thursday in Norfolk, Virginia, Gen. Philippe Lavigne took charge of Allied Command Transformation, where NATO does its strategic thinking, from Gen. Andre Lanata, who had led the center for three years. The handover cemented France’s place at the head of one of the military alliance's two strategic command centers, and NATO’s only headquarters in North...
MILITARY
Birmingham Star

PM Modi meets Joe Biden at White House

Washington [US], September 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden here on Friday at the White House here for bilateral meeting. During the meeting, the two leaders will review the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the two countries. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Black Allies ‘Pissed’ Biden Is ‘Following the Trump Policy’ With Haitians

Long-simmering criticism of the Biden administration’s approach to immigration policy by Democratic allies has taken on a new dimension this week, as civil rights groups and lawmakers express growing concerns that the treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers by American immigration authorities reinforces anti-Black racism. The undeniably racial component of the ongoing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Aukus defence pact has led to a ‘loss of trust’ in the US, says key adviser to Merkel

The Aukus defence pact has led to a “big loss of trust” in President Biden’s administration, a key adviser to German chancellor Angela Merkel has said. Christoph Heusgen, who served as German ambassador to the United States until June of this year, said that President Biden was treating allies in the same way as his predecessor Donald Trump did. He told The Financial Times that the agreement, which will allow Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines using British and American technology, was an “insult to a Nato partner”, adding: “I don’t know whether that loss has been sufficiently outweighed by the...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#French#The White House#European#Aukus#The European Union#The Indo Pacific#Nato
US News and World Report

White House Says Call With French President Macron Was 'Friendly'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday lasted 30 minutes and was friendly, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. Last week, France recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia and accused Biden of stabbing it in the back...
POTUS
Washington Times

White House aides shout down questions during Biden-Johnson meeting

White House aides late Tuesday shouted down reporters’ questions to President Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during an Oval Office meeting, leaving the president’s answer to an immigration question undecipherable. The pool of reporters covering the event immediately filed a formal complaint with White House press secretary Jen...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Terrorism
New York Post

White House press pool rages as Biden snubs US scribes at UK meeting

Members of the White House press corps protested to press secretary Jen Psaki Tuesday after President Biden declined to take questions during the public portion of his sitdown with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson — instead allowing White House handlers to escort the press out even after Johnson showed up Biden by calling on two British reporters.
POTUS
Reuters

Biden phone call with Macron on sub deal expected soon -White House

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 21 (Reuters) - White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday a phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron about a disputed submarine deal is expected soon. Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One as Biden flew back to Washington from...
POTUS
Reuters

Biden, UK's Johnson talk trade and trains in White House meeting

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday discussed the dangers of climate change and bantered about the joys of rail travel during an Oval Office meeting aimed at underscoring the U.S.-British alliance. Johnson had once worried his warm relationship with...
POTUS
Washington Times

Biden plans to reach out to France’s Macron after submarine snub

President Biden is seeking to speak over the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron in the next few days, a senior administration official confirmed Monday. The two leaders have not spoken since Mr. Biden struck a nuclear submarine deal with Australia and the United Kingdom. That deal cost France a $66 billion deal to provide Australia with conventional, diesel-powered submarines.
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
145K+
Followers
51K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy