Our girls look forward to an annual visit to Johnson Farms Pumpkin Patch. Our family loves the beautiful sunflowers, giant pumpkins, the GIANT jumping pillows, fun play areas, barnyard arcade, picking fresh veggies and apples... their list of favorites is long. This year, they were excited to take friends to the patch and show them around. This was the first time our pals had ever been to Johnson Farms, and they like our family, LOVED LOVED LOVED the hospitality and fun at the farm! We ALL give this patch a hearty two-thumbs up!

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO