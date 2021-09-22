CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Lingering East-West division in Germany highlighted by economic issues

By Lane Luckie
KTRE
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN, Germany (KLTV/KTRE) - KLTV’s Lane Luckie reports on lingering divisions in Germany due to a lagging economy in some parts of the former East. KLTV & KTRE anchor Lane Luckie is covering the federal election in Germany, which will determine who replaces long-time chancellor Angela Merkel. Click here for more coverage of the impact this will have on the relationship with one of America’s closest allies.

www.ktre.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Germany’s leftward lurch is a stunning economic upset

If opinion polls hold for another two weeks, a Corbynista party will be the largest force in the German parliament and the central pillar of the next government. Not much ever changes the character of Europe’s permanent regime. The neo-liberal corporatist structure is mostly locked into EU treaty law and the immutable Acquis. But this could be one of those rare shocks that seriously upsets the known order.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

As Merkel Exits, These Are the Top Issues Facing Germany

When Chancellor Angela Merkel steps down after 16 years in power, Germany’s status in Europe and the world will be on the line. She put her stamp on global politics defending moderation and liberal values, and as the indispensable leader of an often fractious European Union. Germany’s parliamentary system makes it easier for smaller parties to win blocs of seats, so the path to victory for her successor likely lies in rounds of horse-trading to form a messy three-way coalition government. That process could last for months after the Sept. 26 vote, the most unpredictable in decades.
IMMIGRATION
KLTV

In Their Words: East Texans support stronger ties with Germany

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - With a new administration in the White House and the upcoming election of new chancellor in Germany, comes a natural reset in Transatlantic relations. While elections ultimately dictate short-term policy, cultural and historic ties between the nations are less affected by politics. Three East Texas residents...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
KTRE

WATCH: 40 million Americans trace roots to Germany

Lane Luckie joins East Texas Now to discuss how Germany's approach to educating and information younger generations about difficult topics could be a model for other nations. Lingering East-West division in Germany highlighted by economic issues. Updated: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT. KLTV’s Lane Luckie reports on lingering...
POLITICS
The Conversation UK

Merkel’s caution has made Germany the great economic underachiever of our times

Germans are taking to the polls on September 26 to elect the members for the 20th Bundestag. For the first time in 16 years, there will be a new chancellor as Angela Merkel steps down. Germany has been through some enormous challenges during her tenure, including the global financial crisis, European sovereign debt crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, and many commentators have praised her quiet efficiency.
BUSINESS
KTRE

Germany focuses on post-Merkel future while remembering dark past

BERLIN, Germany (KLTV/KTRE) - Lane Luckie joins East Texas Now to discuss how Germany’s approach to educating and informing younger generations about difficult topics could be a model for other countries. KLTV & KTRE anchor Lane Luckie is covering the federal election in Germany, which will determine who replaces long-time...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Economy#Economic Issues#Kltv Ktre
The Independent

German election to set direction after 16 years under Merkel

Germany's closely fought election on Sunday will set the direction of the European Union s most populous country after 16 years under Angela Merkel whose party is scrambling to avoid defeat by its center-left rivals after a rollercoaster campaign. The environmentalist Greens also are eyeing at least a share of power.About 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new parliament, which decides who will be the next head of government. Recent polls point to a neck-and-neck race between Merkel's center-right Union bloc and the Social Democrats with the latter marginally...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Germany elections: Merkel backs 'bridge-builder' Laschet as successor

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has backed her centre-right party's candidate Armin Laschet to succeed her, in an unusually tight poll campaign. In a CDU rally in Mr Laschet's home town of Aachen, Mrs Merkel praised him as a "bridge-builder who will get people on board". The election is too close...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
albuquerqueexpress.com

Merkel's legacy will continue to shape Germany's political landscape

BERLIN, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel has navigated the country through many small and large crises and her legacy will likely continue to shape the country's political landscape after the federal election set on Sunday. Merkel always seemed to find the right words to calm heated tempers,...
POLITICS
AFP

Merkel makes final push for successor in Germany's knife-edge polls

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday urged Germans to give her would-be successor Armin Laschet their vote to shape Germany's future, in a last-ditch push to shore up his beleaguered campaign 24 hours before Germans vote. "It is about your future, the future of your children and the future of your parents," she said at her last rally before the polls, urging strong mobilisation for her conservative alliance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

E.U. tells Russia not to carry out cyberattacks as Germany heads for Sunday election

The European Union’s foreign policy chief has warned Russia against carrying out “malicious cyber activities” on the eve of elections in Germany that Berlin fears are being targeted by Kremlin-backed hackers. Hackers have tried to steal data and access the personal accounts of government officials, politicians, journalists and activists, Josep...
POLITICS
The Independent

Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era

German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.Polls point to a very close race Sunday between Merkel's center-right Union bloc, with state governor Armin Laschet running for chancellor, and the center-left Social Democrats for whom outgoing finance minister and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz is seeking the top job. Recent surveys show the Social Democrats marginally ahead. The environmentalist Greens with candidate Annalena Baerbock, are making their first run for the chancellery, and polls say they are...
ELECTIONS
AFP

Germany's colourful array of potential coalitions

Germany is abuzz with talk of traffic lights, Jamaican flags and other nicknames that describe the hotchpotch of possible coalitions that could be formed after Sunday's election.  On the other hand, when those three parties were in talks to form a coalition after Germany's last election in 2017, the FDP dramatically walked out over disagreements on migration and energy policy.
ELECTIONS
AFP

What is at stake in Germany's election?

What will Germany look like after Angela Merkel's era and how will its role evolve in Europe and beyond? Will the centre-left SPD manage to wrest power from the conservatives? Will the Greens or the liberals be part of the next government? These are just some of the questions thrown up by Sunday's hotly contested election.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy