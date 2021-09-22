Good Thunder Council Learns Why Mail-In Voting Has Become the Go-To for Smaller Communities

Earlier this year, the Good Thunder City Council pondered going back to in-person voting on the day of the election. During the regular council meeting on Sept. 13 last week, Blue Earth County Election Official Kristy Maes took time to explain why smaller communities in Minnesota have mostly gone to ballot by mail, how Minnesota’s mail-in ballots have several safeguards to avoid fraud or tampering and how mail-in ballots haven’t deterred voter turnout.