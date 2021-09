The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Tennis team had quite a week last week with six dual wins including three on Saturday at the Alexandria Quadrangular squeezing by Osakis 4-3, shutting out Alexandria 7-0 and finishing up with a 6-1 win over Detroit Lakes. Crookston, ranked sixth in the last Minnesota State Class A team rankings is 11-1 in duals this season. In their only scheduled matches of the week, the Pirates will host Moorhead and Thief River Falls this afternoon in a triangular at the newly renovated Crookston High School Tennis Courts. The Pirates own a 6-1 win over Moorhead earlier this season and have yet to meet Thief River Falls as they had an earlier match at Thief River Falls rained out. Crookston will play Moorhead at 2:00 PM, then Moorhead plays the Prowlers and wrapped up about 5:00 PM with the Pirates playing Thief River Falls.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO