Coach O says LSU running back 'ready to go' once he's cleared by NCAA

By Nikki Chavanelle about 11 hours
LSU fans could see running back John Emery back on the field soon, according to head coach Ed Orgeron. Emery is currently ineligible due to his academic standing. “He’s been practicing, he’s ready to go,” Orgeron said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. “He’s been working just like everybody else – he took some first-team reps because we were short on running backs yesterday. So as soon as they tell us he’s cleared, he’s going to play.”

