Bilingual Baby Storytime. Interested parents can join Tysons Pimmit Library for songs, rhymes, stories and activities for you and your baby. Build an early literacy foundation while enjoying time together in your lap. This week’s baby storytime will include Spanish songs and books. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration, customers will be allowed in on a first come, first served basis. Check in at the Children’s Information desk for tickets. This class is best for babies 0-18 months and their caregivers. Tysons Pimmit Library (7584 Leesburg Pike Falls Church). 10:30 – 11 a.m.

FALLS CHURCH, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO