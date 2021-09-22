CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Maple River Homecoming Candidates and Senior Emcees

maplerivermessenger.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaple River 2021 Homecoming week is scheduled for Sept. 27-Oct. 2. Left: This year’s Homecoming King and Queen Candidates are (front row L-R) Annabelle Birr, Ryann Klammer, MacKenzie Reuter, Morgan Schendel and Emma Simon. Back row L-R: Colten Berkner, Nolan Buckholtz, Thayne Decker, Bryce Ertman and Boden Simon. Right: Senior emcees for Homecoming Coronation are Noah Lippert and Maya Doyen Coronation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m. at the high school in the Big Gym. The event is open to the public. Homecoming Class Attendant pictures and Homecoming week activities can be found on page 7.

www.maplerivermessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
maplerivermessenger.com

Maple River Hosts Invitational at Daly Park

With unusual late summer heat and a brisk wind, the Maple River home cross country meet held on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, turned out to be both a challenge and a struggle for all runners involved. While as runners we welcome a challenge, the struggle was evident as the race progressed. The warm, dry conditions coupled with a stiff wind dehydrated the athletes and their times reflected the conditions.
SPORTS
southernminn.com

TCU announces Homecoming candidates, activities

The 2021 Homecoming Court for Tri-City United was finally revealed on Friday. This year’s queen and king candidates include Lauren Houn and Reice Narum, Kacie Traxler and Dylan Hunt, Charlotte Houn and Adam Henze, Molly Closser and Caleb Whipps as well as Madison Dooley and Brendan O’Keefe. On Monday, one...
MUSIC
maplerivermessenger.com

Maple River Earns 3-2 Win Over Triton

The Maple River Volleyball team hosted Triton on Tuesday, Sept. 14, pulling off a 3-2 win for the Eagles. Maple River took the first two games 25-15 and 25-22. Triton fought back, winning the next two games 13-25 and 12-26. Maple River won the final game 15-13. Stat leaders for...
SPORTS
battlelakereview.com

Ashby, Battle Lake Homecoming Candidates

Congratulations to the nominated Homecoming King and Queen candidates: Queen (left to right): Kaitlyn Brandner, Madison Ness and Grace Van Erp; King: Blake Alonzo, Noah Mansker and Sam Jossart. Ashby’s Homecoming Week is Saturday-Friday, September 25-October 1. King and Queen Candidates for 2021 are Jacob Cook, Jackson Finkelson and Hunter...
BATTLE LAKE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emcees#Maya Doyen Coronation
maplerivermessenger.com

Maple River Student Council Planning Homecoming Parade

The Maple River Student Council has been working on plans for Homecoming 2021. The dates are Sept. 27 through Oct. 2. One of the activities in the works is the annual Homecoming Parade which will take place on Friday, Oct. 1 on Mapleton’s Main Street. Anyone who would like to have a float or walk through the parade is encouraged to contact Student Council Advisor Ann Langworthy by Friday, Sept. 24, so the student council can plan the parade lineup. If your business or organization would like to be in the parade, you can reach Mrs. Langworthy at 507-524- 3918, ext. 235 or email her at guidance@isd2135.org.
inklingsnews.com

Administration announces senior Homecoming Dance

Staples seniors will have a Homecoming Dance on campus on Oct. 23, following the annual Pep Rally and homecoming football game on Oct. 22, according to an email sent out to Staples students by Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. on Sept. 15. The cost of attending the event is $55.
THEATER & DANCE
gulfcoastnewstoday.com

Twelve seniors to vie for Homecoming Queen, King

ROBERTSDALE — Twelve members of the Robertsdale High School senior class will vie for the title of Queen and King during Homecoming festivities on Friday, Sept. 17. Homecoming Week continues with “Rich and Famous” Wednesday, followed by “007 Spy” on Thursday with the annual Homecoming Parade set to roll Thursday afternoon from Robertsdale High School to J.D. Sellars Stadium.
ROBERTSDALE, AL
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Meet the candidates: Oelwein High Homecoming Court

The Oelwein Homecoming Court members were introduced during a ceremony Friday in the high school gym. Dani Gerstenberger is the daughter of John Gerstenberger and Angy Fox. She plans to attend University of Northern Iowa for psychology. Gerstenberger will remember “bonding with Mrs. Corkery and Mrs. Kuennen over my problems.”
OELWEIN, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
columbusnews-report.com

CUHS 2021 Football Homecoming Queen Candidates

The CUHS Titan Homecoming week kicks off today with spirit week and will conclude, Friday night, after the Titans take on the Baxter Springs Lions at Titan Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. following the queen coronation at 6:30 p.m. Senior Queen candidates and their escorts are front row: Emma Vilela, Erin Lima, Jade Fouts, and Lily Mooney. Back row: Jaxson Haraughty, Nathan Stice, Trent…
HIGH SCHOOL
maplerivermessenger.com

Macy Sohre Picks Up Win at No. 3 Singles

No. 1 – Mallory Sylvester (SE) defeated Kayla Berg, 2-6, 2-6 No. 2 – Chloe Reyes (SE) defeated Ally Mersman, 4-6, 0-6 No. 3 – Macy Sohre defeated Jessica Widmer (SE), 6-0, 6-4 No. 4 – Jenave Mendoza (SE) defeated Kelsey Jaeger, 7-5, 3-6, 3- 6D oubles Results:. No. 1...
TENNIS
maplerivermessenger.com

Backward Glances

Janelle and Erik Magelee are proud to announce the birth of their second daughter, Megan Sophia Magelee, born on Sept. 10, 2011. Megan’s grandparents are Mrs. Robert Phelps, of Mapleton, and Linda and Royce Wempen, of St. Peter. Megan joins her sister, Katelyn Grace, and their parents at home in North Mankato.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy