Maple River Homecoming Candidates and Senior Emcees

The Maple River Student Council has been working on plans for Homecoming 2021. The dates are Sept. 27 through Oct. 2. One of the activities in the works is the annual Homecoming Parade which will take place on Friday, Oct. 1 on Mapleton’s Main Street. Anyone who would like to have a float or walk through the parade is encouraged to contact Student Council Advisor Ann Langworthy by Friday, Sept. 24, so the student council can plan the parade lineup. If your business or organization would like to be in the parade, you can reach Mrs. Langworthy at 507-524- 3918, ext. 235 or email her at guidance@isd2135.org.

11 DAYS AGO