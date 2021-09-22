Maple River Homecoming Candidates and Senior Emcees
Maple River 2021 Homecoming week is scheduled for Sept. 27-Oct. 2. Left: This year's Homecoming King and Queen Candidates are (front row L-R) Annabelle Birr, Ryann Klammer, MacKenzie Reuter, Morgan Schendel and Emma Simon. Back row L-R: Colten Berkner, Nolan Buckholtz, Thayne Decker, Bryce Ertman and Boden Simon. Right: Senior emcees for Homecoming Coronation are Noah Lippert and Maya Doyen Coronation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m. at the high school in the Big Gym. The event is open to the public. Homecoming Class Attendant pictures and Homecoming week activities can be found on page 7.
