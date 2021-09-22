CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-star defensive lineman Chris McClellan visiting OU

By Keegan Pope
 4 days ago
Nikki Chavanelle

Owasso (Okla.) High defensive lineman Chris McClellan started last spring as a relative unknown in the recruiting world. He held a handful of Power Five offers from regional schools like Arkansas, Texas Tech, Kansas and TCU. But after a number of impressive spring camp performances, the 6-foot-3, 295-pounder went national.

Offers poured in from across the country as McClellan jumped to the top of recruiting boards at schools like Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC, Alabama and Florida. McClellan, the No. 85 player in the 2022 On300 rankings, made a whirlwind tour of camps and official visits in June, and this weekend he’ll head three hours southwest to check out the home state Sooners as they face West Virginia.

Chris McClellan is part of massive visit weekend

He’ll be joined by the country’s top defensive player in 2022, EDGE Marvin Jones Jr., as well as five-star 2023 EDGE Lebbeus Overton and four-star 2022 DL commit Derrick Moore. But unlike Jones Jr., Overton and Moore, McClellan is a local product, the kind OU has had a lot of success keeping close to home. With Moore and a handful of other 2022 commits on campus this weekend, you can bet McClellan will be getting a hard sell to stick around.

After a visit to Florida for the Alabama game last weekend, which he called “crazy,” McClellan will get to red carpet treatment in Norman before expected visits to Alabama and Ohio State later this season.

He told On3’s Nikki Chavanelle earlier this summer that he doesn’t have a specific commitment date in mind, but he’s likely to be an early enrollee wherever he lands.

“Once I’ve taken all these visits and seen what I needed to see,” McClellan said, “I don’t see a reason to wait when I know where I want to go.”

#Ohio State#Marvin Jones#American Football#4 Star Defensive#Power Five#Texas Tech#Tcu#Owasso#Edge Marvin Jones Jr#Ou
