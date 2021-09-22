CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers Requests Tequila During Postgame Interview, Aaron Rodgers Gets Tequila: TRAINA THOUGHTS

By Jimmy Traina
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago
1. Most postgame interviews are filled with clichés and cookie-cutter quotes.

Aaron Rodgers, who is anything but the stereotypical athlete, gave anything but a stereotypical interview in his post-game chat with ESPN Deportes’ John Sutcliffe after the Packers’ 35–17 win against the Lions on Monday night.

Sutcliffe politely asked Rodgers if he could give a Packers-themed sombrero to running back Aaron Jones, who had four touchdowns, as a player-of-the-game type of honor.

Rodgers responded that Jones could have the sombrero because all the quarterback wanted was some tequila.

Sutcliffe also asked Rodgers if he could help teach his audience how to pronounce “Monday Night Football,” which led to a spectacular moment you can see below.

And Cutcliffe came through for the future Hall of Famer on his request for the booze:

Rodgers told Pat McAfee on Tuesday that Sutcliffe has been a good friend and a personal tequila supplier for a long time.

This was so much more entertaining than hearing about why the Packers' offense clicked that night.

2. ESPN's alternate Monday Night Football telecast featuring Peyton and Eli Manning has been nothing but a big success. After generating 800,000 viewers for their Week 1 telecast on ESPN2, the brothers pulled in 1.9 million viewers for Week 2.

3. The Mannings may soon have some competition for best NFL analysts because this kid is spectacular.

4. Baker Mayfield injured his left shoulder in Sunday's game against the Texans, but that didn't stop him from making a block and complimenting himself for his efforts.

5. Trea Turner did it again. In early August, the Dodgers shortstop got a lot of attention for his fancy sliding skills.

Turner pulled off the move again last night.

6. This week’s SI Media Podcast dropped early. A brand-new episode with Jimmy Kimmel, who is an executive producer on ESPN's latest 30 for 30 documentary, Once Upon a Time in Queens, is now available for your listening pleasure.

Jimmy’s Cousin Sal is also a producer on the doc and joins the podcast to discuss the best nostalgic moments from the film, why they wanted to tell the story of the 1986 Mets and which former players stood out for their performances in the show.

Kimmel also talks about his time on Fox's NFL pregame show, how much Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long hated him and almost getting voted off NFL on Fox. Other topics discussed include why the 1980s were the best decade, what Kimmel’s mentality is doing a late-night show during the age of streaming, the one guest he’d like to have on his show, his reaction to going viral and which question he hates being asked.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: This was terrible news to see this morning.

Since we won't be getting any Carmela in the Sopranos movie that comes out Oct. 1, allow me to provide some vintage Carm.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

The Spun

Packers GM Uses 1 Word To Describe Aaron Rodgers Conversations

One of the biggest talking points of the 2021 NFL offseason was the state of the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. With that storm successfully navigated, Gutekunst has revealed some of the conversations he’s had with Rodgers. Speaking to the media on Wednesday,...
NFL
CBS Boston

Here’s One Crazy Mac Jones Statistic After His First Two NFL Games

BOSTON (CBS) — Through just two games, Mac Jones has generated quite a bit of chatter during his brief NFL career. Some of the louder cries have been complaints that the rookie quarterback has been too conservative, settling for shorter throws instead of airing out some deep passes. While the validity of such criticism has varying levels of truth — he didn’t have to do much to help the Patriots blow out the Jets with ease last weekend — it has nevertheless created a narrative on the 15th overall pick. That story’s sure to change several different ways between now and January, of...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Confirms 2 Teams Were Real Trade Possibilities

Two teams were apparently real trade possibilities for Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Rodgers’ name surfaced in trade rumors throughout the offseason. Green Bay ultimately held onto its star quarterback, who finally reported to training camp earlier this summer. He’s all-in for the 2021 season, but anything beyond that remains up in the air.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Tom Brady’s Criticism Of 1 Rule

Tom Brady made headlines earlier this month when he called out the NFL’s product. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said the quarterback position is being taught the wrong way because every hard hit from a defensive player ends up being a penalty. “A quarterback should only throw the ball to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Trade Speculation

In-season blockbuster quarterback trades are extremely rare, but could we see one if things go downhill quickly in Seattle?. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks could look to trade star quarterback Russell Wilson if the 2021 season goes poorly. This likely wouldn’t happen until after the season, but if Seattle gets off to a disastrous start, perhaps it could happen sooner.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Irvin Hits Aaron Rodgers With A Harsh Reality

Aaron Rodgers was absolutely abysmal in the first game of the season last weekend as the Green Bay Packers fell to the New Orleans Saints by a score of 38-3. Rodgers could not find any consistency throughout the match and it had many NFL fans roasting him for his effort. After a summer of drama, Rodgers had nothing to show for it, and for a brief moment, he was a laughing stock on social media.
NFL
FOX Sports

Will Aaron Rodgers' temperament be a problem for Packers?

An NFL season cannot be ruined by a Week 1 loss, but it can potentially be a sign of things to come. In the case of the Green Bay Packers, they are hoping that their embarrassing 38-3 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints is just a blip on the radar in the 2021 season.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

