Aaron Rodgers Requests Tequila During Postgame Interview, Aaron Rodgers Gets Tequila: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. Most postgame interviews are filled with clichés and cookie-cutter quotes.

Aaron Rodgers, who is anything but the stereotypical athlete, gave anything but a stereotypical interview in his post-game chat with ESPN Deportes’ John Sutcliffe after the Packers’ 35–17 win against the Lions on Monday night.

Sutcliffe politely asked Rodgers if he could give a Packers-themed sombrero to running back Aaron Jones, who had four touchdowns, as a player-of-the-game type of honor.

Rodgers responded that Jones could have the sombrero because all the quarterback wanted was some tequila.

Sutcliffe also asked Rodgers if he could help teach his audience how to pronounce “Monday Night Football,” which led to a spectacular moment you can see below.

And Cutcliffe came through for the future Hall of Famer on his request for the booze:

Rodgers told Pat McAfee on Tuesday that Sutcliffe has been a good friend and a personal tequila supplier for a long time.

This was so much more entertaining than hearing about why the Packers' offense clicked that night.

2. ESPN's alternate Monday Night Football telecast featuring Peyton and Eli Manning has been nothing but a big success. After generating 800,000 viewers for their Week 1 telecast on ESPN2, the brothers pulled in 1.9 million viewers for Week 2.

3. The Mannings may soon have some competition for best NFL analysts because this kid is spectacular.

4. Baker Mayfield injured his left shoulder in Sunday's game against the Texans, but that didn't stop him from making a block and complimenting himself for his efforts.

5. Trea Turner did it again. In early August, the Dodgers shortstop got a lot of attention for his fancy sliding skills.

Turner pulled off the move again last night.

6. This week’s SI Media Podcast dropped early. A brand-new episode with Jimmy Kimmel, who is an executive producer on ESPN's latest 30 for 30 documentary, Once Upon a Time in Queens, is now available for your listening pleasure.

Jimmy’s Cousin Sal is also a producer on the doc and joins the podcast to discuss the best nostalgic moments from the film, why they wanted to tell the story of the 1986 Mets and which former players stood out for their performances in the show.

Kimmel also talks about his time on Fox's NFL pregame show, how much Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long hated him and almost getting voted off NFL on Fox. Other topics discussed include why the 1980s were the best decade, what Kimmel’s mentality is doing a late-night show during the age of streaming, the one guest he’d like to have on his show, his reaction to going viral and which question he hates being asked.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: This was terrible news to see this morning.

Since we won't be getting any Carmela in the Sopranos movie that comes out Oct. 1, allow me to provide some vintage Carm.

