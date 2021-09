It was an early-season battle between two of the teams in the 1A 6 man West Conference as Encampment traveled to Baggs to take on Little Snake River. The Rattlers showed a productive running game with eight rushing touchdowns, four of them from Kannadis Peroulis. The Rattler defense was led by Hadley Myers with 23 points and Zane Risner with 22. So Little Snake River improved to 2-0 after a big 61-0 win over HEM in week 1.

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO