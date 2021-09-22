CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Mullen updates status of Florida QB Anthony Richardson

By Ashton Pollard about 11 hours
Florida head coach Dan Mullen is optimistic that his second-string quarterback Anthony Richardson will be available to play divisional rival Tennessee on Saturday. Despite sitting out last Saturday against Alabama, Richardson has provided a spark to the Gators offense nearly every time he has set foot on the field this season.

“We haven’t really opened him up a whole lot,” Mullen said Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference. “So it is a little bit similar to last week in that we’re going to do an MRI and see where he’s at and do a full test on Friday to give him the maximum time to get to 100 percent.

“We’ve done more at practice with him this week than last week, than we did last week even opening him up some, but we still haven’t gotten him on a full sprint yet. I would think he’d be ready to go on Saturday.”

Richardson suffered a hamstring injury on a touchdown run against USF on Sept. 11. While it is not severe, Mullen is being cautious with Richardson, who despite only having played in two games, is currently the team’s leading rusher. He has 11 carries for 275 yards and two touchdowns of 80 and 73 yards.

While the 6-foot-4, 236-pound quarterback was dressed on the sidelines during Saturday’s game against Alabama, at no point did he seem like he was warming up or truly preparing to enter the game.

Tennessee is having quarterback issues as well

Tennessee’s Week 1 starter was also injured in his Sept. 11 game, as Joe Milton left their game against Pittsburgh after a big hit. Milton did not play last week against Tennessee Tech, and backup and Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker got the start in the 56-0 victory.

First-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel gave an update on the quarterback situation on Monday.

“I never speak in hypotheticals,” Heupel said to reporters. “(Joe Milton III) got a little bit of work last week. We’ll find out where he is in particular Tuesday or Wednesday here and see where we are at this point as far as whether he’ll be able to play or not.”

The Gators are currently a 19.5-point favorite on Saturday over their visiting opponent, and the game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. Both teams are seeking their first conference win of the 2021 season.

