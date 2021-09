Publisher Neowiz and developer Mad Mimic have announced Dandy Ace launches for Switch and Xbox One on September 28 alongside a new content update for the game’s PC version. While Dandy Ace launches for Switch and Xbox One on September 28, the PlayStation 4 version is still coming sometime later. The Switch and Xbox One versions are coming with a new content update that adds almost a dozen cards, as well as new trinkets to obtain and equip, all of which are coming to the original PC release.

