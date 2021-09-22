GM details Ultium EV motor family, enabling more range without bigger batteries
General Motors on Tuesday revealed more about the motors and propulsion systems that will power a generation of Ultium-based electric vehicles. Motor design and efficiency is an unsung hero in the drive for pushing EV range higher without having to upsize the battery—and the demand on charging infrastructure—so GM’s in-house-developed solutions could potentially help make each kilowatt-hour go farther. And in a conversation with Green Car Reports, GM's head of global electrification strategy, Tim Grewe, talked us through some of the elements that distinguish its motors and software-based motor controls.www.greencarreports.com
