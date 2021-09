Like NASCAR, as the National Hockey League continues to grow, so does the sponsorships, and now the Meijer's logo will now be found on Redwings helmets. Companies like Nike, Adidas and Under Armour, have been seen on teams jerseys in all sports for quite some time. You see the stadiums on TV or in person with sponsorship logos wrapped around the field, court, rink or in the stands. It takes a lot of money to run these teams and stadiums and sponsorships help pay for these events.

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO