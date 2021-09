CHICAGO (CBS) — After a stay in intensive care with COVID-19, Jacqueline Jackson – the wife of the Rev. Jesse Jackson – is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. “I am happy to share the good news with you, that my mother, Mrs. Jacqueline Jackson, is continuing to recover at home – a survivor of COVID – and a true proponent now of everyone getting vaccinated,” said the Jacksons’ son, Jonathan Jackson. Jonathan Jackson, national spokesman for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, delivered that message and update on the weekly Rainbow PUSH Forum. Mrs. Jackson was not vaccinated when she got COVID-19, though her husband was. The Rev. Jackson remained at the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago on Saturday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO