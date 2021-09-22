CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner’s Baby Line Tested and Approved by Daughter Stormi

By Laila Abuelhawa
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi had a helping hand in her latest business venture. On Tuesday (September 21), the 24-year-old beauty mogul announced the launch of Kylie Baby, a skin and haircare line for babies and young kids, and shared that all of the brand’s products have been “tested and approved” by her own 3-year-old child.

