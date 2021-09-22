CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

AeroGarden Farm 12 XL sustainably grows fruits + veggies at $250 off, more in New Green Deals

By Patrick Campanale
electrek.co
 4 days ago

One way we can all help out the environment is to grow our own fruits and vegetables. Well, AeroGarden allows you to easily do that in any climate or season, all without having to even touch dirt. The massive Farm 12 XL indoor hydroponic garden is $250 off right now, making today a great time to start growing your own food.

electrek.co

Comments / 0

electrek.co

Enjoy off-season savings on Sun Joe's 40V 16-in. electric mower at $200, more in New Green Deals

While you might be ready to pack up for the fall and winter when it comes to lawn care, it's never a bad time to consider overhauling your kit for next season. Well, Sun Joe's 40V brushless mower is available right now for $200 from its normal $334 going rate, helping remove gas and oil from your lawn care routine.
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
KHON2

Get Dirty: Tips on Growing Dragon Fruit

Dragon fruit is a delicious fruit, but did you know it’s also a drought tolerant plant? You can incorporate drought tolerant edibles like dragon fruit in your xeriscape to help conserve water outdoors. Sheri Mikami, Community Relations Specialist at Board of Water Supply, joined us this morning with tips on growing and harvesting dragon fruit.
GARDENING
electrek.co

This fat tire e-bike lets you cruise around this fall at $1,099, more in New Green Deals

Ready to hit the road this fall? Well, the AOSTIRMOTOR electric bike is a great way to do that at $1,099. That's a $200 discount and allows you to ride around at up to 28MPH without using any gas or oil.
BICYCLES
Wicked Local

Growing on the Farm: A Bag of Beans

Green beans are found in a pod. What a great carrying case and way to transport those tasty, delicious seeds of protein. The other day at a school we opened a dried bean pod and found purple beans. We can dry those beans and save them for Spring. And before Spring, we have the end of Summer and Autumn to keep harvesting, tasting and cherishing. At the farmer's market, I am delighted to sell and send folks home with a pint of cherry tomatoes, a bouquet of flowers (though we ask to keep the vase), a rubber band set of sage or mint sprigs and a brown paper bag of potatoes and small onions for roasting. The need for a bag is ever-present at a market or farmstand. I ask most every customer if they would like a bag for the fresh produce they have selected. Some I do not ask when I see they are already sporting a bag. And yet some items demand a bag. The stash of brown bags I have accrued over the years are less of a burden to the environment than are the ubiquitous plastic bags. The process of making these two vehicles for transport is tricky, as one must weigh the materials and energy needed for making a compostable brown paper bag or a plastic bag that might never end its life, even while hangin and blowing on the branch of a tree limb. Though I thought folks were finished with plastic bags, as they were banned in many towns at many stores. Then covid-19 arrived and transporting items, distance and germs were heightened. And under no false understanding that covid-19 and its variants have gone away, it does seem safe to again bring a reusable bag, especially one with neat advertising or a meaningful message (Build Bridges Not Walls is a favorite). And there is also a lot of effort to make a cloth or sturdy, multi-use plastic bag. So where are we and what are to do in an effort to reduce our strain on this hard-working planet?
AGRICULTURE
WCAX

Harvest Tips: Dehydrating veggies, fruits and more

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is your garden bursting with blueberries? Or toppling with tomatoes? How about ginormous amounts of garlic?. All of these things can be dried and saved for use in the winter. Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Joyce Amsden, a master gardener intern with the UVM Extension, to...
BURLINGTON, VT
techstartups.com

Bill Gates leads a $50 million investment in green tech farming robot startup Iron Ox to grow produce more sustainably

Bill Gates is one of the largest private farmland owners in the United States. Gates has acquired over 269,000 acres of farm in the United States in the past 10 years, according to NBC News. Now, Microsoft co-founder has set his sights on another venture–investing in green tech farming robot startup Iron Ox, a Silicon Valley startup that operates autonomous robotic greenhouses that grow produce more sustainably.
AGRICULTURE
8newsnow.com

Pop-up produce market offers fresh fruits, veggies for about $1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pop-up produce market is now in town offering up a pound of fresh fruit or a bundle of vegetables. It is all taking place at the Bonneville Transit Center (BTC). The pilot program is being offered by the Southern Nevada Health District’s Office of Chronic...
LAS VEGAS, NV
electrek.co

Mow Joe's 16-inch electric mower ditches gas + oil for just $88, more in New Green Deals

Sure, mowing season might be winding down, but it's never a bad time to prepare for next year. Right now, you can pick up the Mow Joe 16-inch electric mower for just $88. It's perfect for smaller yards and allows you to finally kick gas and oil to the curb.
AMAZON
electrek.co

Use Segway's electric scooter with seat to ride around this fall at $600, more in New Green Deals

Segway's Ninebot MAX G30LP electric scooter lets you cruise around town like no other thanks to its included seat. Right now you can pick it up for $600, which is quite the savings considering it goes for up to $890 normally.
BICYCLES
The Poultry Site

Can sustainable farming feed the world?

Agriculture has a significant environmental impact. Is it time to reform the entire food system?. When we think of the countryside, an idyllic picture from children's books and advertisements comes to mind. However, the reality of agriculture is something entirely different. Today, each hectare is designed to produce as large a yield as possible, while animal production has reached maximum efficiency. This is known as intensive agriculture, a term which Professor of Agroecology Juha Helenius is not fond of.
AGRICULTURE
geneticliteracyproject.org

Genetically engineered trees offer dual sustainability benefits: Carbon sequestration boosts and the ability to grow more trees on less land

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The startup Living Carbon claims their fast-growing genetically engineered (GE) trees could increase forest carbon capture by 1.4-2 gigatons per year, at least 18% of yearly carbon sequestration by forests globally. While Living Carbon and others are right that fast-growing GE trees have huge climate mitigation potential, they are missing the most effective way to use them. Forests do indeed draw down a massive amount of carbon every year, but interventions to increase their sequestration potential face daunting challenges. Regardless of carbon sequestration potential, the underappreciated potential for fast-growing trees to mitigate climate change is by increasing timber yields.
AGRICULTURE
One Green Planet

How to Keep Fruits and Veggies Fresh All Week

Too much of our food goes to waste, which is not only frustrating financially, but also not very good for the planet. We should all be trying our best to avoid creating any more waste than absolutely necessary. And food is a great place to start being more conscious and sustainable! It is really quite easy to keep your produce fresh and vibrant throughout the week. All it requires is a little forethought and some new habits.
AGRICULTURE
DFW Community News

Sustainable Community Farm in South Dallas Grows Fresh Food, Jobs

The dirt of a once-empty lot on Scyene Road in South Dallas is springing up healthy hope in a community often referred to as a food desert. "It touches my heart to know that we can contribute, Restorative Farms, giving access to food,” Restorative Farms board member and volunteer Kelly Freeman said. “We actually deliver it to them, food they can't find for miles."
DALLAS, TX
electrek.co

METAKOO's latest Cybertrack 300 e-bike, $50 GC at $849 ($1,000+ value), more in New Green Deals

Today, we found the all-new METAKOO Cybertrack 300 e-bike on sale for a new all-time low of $849 with a bundled $50 gift card, delivering a $1,000 or more value to your garage. It'll be a great tool to keep handy for riding around this fall as the weather starts to cool down, while also allowing you to cut down on fossil fuel consumption.
BICYCLES
chelseaupdate.com

Fall Fruits and Veggies at the Wednesday Farmers Market

Enjoy all the fresh produce of the season at the Wednesday Chelsea Farmers Market. It runs from 1-5 p.m. through the month of October and is located at the Chelsea State Bank parking lot at 1010 S. Main St. near the corner of Old US-12 and M-52. Fruit lovers will...
CHELSEA, MI
handymantips.org

Low-Maintenance Vegetables And Fruits That You Can Easily Grow In Your Garden

We all know how much we should be eating our veggies, but not everyone has the time or patience to maintain them in their own gardens. Did you know that it’s a common misconception that all plants need lots of care to grow well? In actuality, many types of vegetables and fruits can thrive in any type of garden setting, from balconies to backyards.
GARDENING
thespruce.com

How to Grow Dragon Fruit Cactus Indoors

Dragon fruit cactus is not only an attractive, rapidly growing exotic houseplant but it’s also an edible that produces stunning-looking and delicious, colorful fruit. You can grow the dragon fruit plant (Hylocereus undatus) indoors if your home has a location with plenty of sunlight, such as a sunroom or a large window where the plant gets six to eight hours of sunlight.
GARDENING

