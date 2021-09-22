AeroGarden Farm 12 XL sustainably grows fruits + veggies at $250 off, more in New Green Deals

Green beans are found in a pod. What a great carrying case and way to transport those tasty, delicious seeds of protein. The other day at a school we opened a dried bean pod and found purple beans. We can dry those beans and save them for Spring. And before Spring, we have the end of Summer and Autumn to keep harvesting, tasting and cherishing. At the farmer's market, I am delighted to sell and send folks home with a pint of cherry tomatoes, a bouquet of flowers (though we ask to keep the vase), a rubber band set of sage or mint sprigs and a brown paper bag of potatoes and small onions for roasting. The need for a bag is ever-present at a market or farmstand. I ask most every customer if they would like a bag for the fresh produce they have selected. Some I do not ask when I see they are already sporting a bag. And yet some items demand a bag. The stash of brown bags I have accrued over the years are less of a burden to the environment than are the ubiquitous plastic bags. The process of making these two vehicles for transport is tricky, as one must weigh the materials and energy needed for making a compostable brown paper bag or a plastic bag that might never end its life, even while hangin and blowing on the branch of a tree limb. Though I thought folks were finished with plastic bags, as they were banned in many towns at many stores. Then covid-19 arrived and transporting items, distance and germs were heightened. And under no false understanding that covid-19 and its variants have gone away, it does seem safe to again bring a reusable bag, especially one with neat advertising or a meaningful message (Build Bridges Not Walls is a favorite). And there is also a lot of effort to make a cloth or sturdy, multi-use plastic bag. So where are we and what are to do in an effort to reduce our strain on this hard-working planet?

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO