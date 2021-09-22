N.J. reports 2,027 COVID cases, 24 deaths as in-school outbreaks increase

New Jersey on Wednesday reported another 2,027 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 more confirmed deaths as the state reported an increase of in-school outbreaks and cases. The seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,917, up 5% from a week ago and 21% from a month ago. Eight of the deaths reported Wednesday are from the last week and the other 16 are from previous weeks, Gov. Phil Murphy said.