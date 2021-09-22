CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.J. reports 2,027 COVID cases, 24 deaths as in-school outbreaks increase

By Matt Arco
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
New Jersey on Wednesday reported another 2,027 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 more confirmed deaths as the state reported an increase of in-school outbreaks and cases. The seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,917, up 5% from a week ago and 21% from a month ago. Eight of the deaths reported Wednesday are from the last week and the other 16 are from previous weeks, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Brace yourselves, New Jersey: Another COVID winter is coming

This spring, as mask policies loosened, indoor dining became socially acceptable and most state-to-state travel bans had been lifted, the coronavirus finish line finally appeared to be in sight. The vaccines had arrived and surely would save us all from the disease, helping New Jersey reach herd immunity and effectively eradicate the virus.
N.J. hospital temporarily diverted patients during power outage

A New Jersey hospital was forced to divert patients on Sunday after a downed electrical wire caused a power outage. RWJ University Hospital Rahway lost power for a little more than an hour, causing the facility to run off its generator while the issue was being fixed. A hospital spokeswoman...
Our failure at the border: A Q&A with Theresa Cardinal Brown

The image of a helpless Haitian and a mounted border cop last week left no room for debate: Our asylum system has passed the breaking point, and President Biden has failed in his promise to restore a border security policy that “reflects our values.”. Because allowing a desperate migrant to...
State regulators take a big bite out of the marijuana market | Mulshine

It’s been almost a year since New Jersey voters passed by a 2-1 margin a “Constitutional Amendment to Legalize Marijuana,” as it was misleadingly labeled. It was misleading because the title would lead you to think that once the amendment passed you might be able to go to the local pot store and buy some “Alice B. Toklas brownies.”
The top 25 places in N.J. with the most housing inventory

Low inventory and bidding wars have turned house hunting in New Jersey into a sport. Homes statewide are selling, on average, in just 38 days. That’s 41% faster than they were selling a year ago, according to New Jersey Realtors data. And they’re selling for 22% more than they were...
$1 million Powerball ticket bought in N.J. as jackpot rises to $545M

A second-prize, $1 million lottery ticket was sold in New Jersey for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, officials said. New Jersey Lottery officials will disclose where the lucky ticket was bought in the upcoming week. It matched five numbers but not the Powerball. Saturday’s winning numbers were: 22, 23, 37, 62, and...
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

