An on-duty Sea Girt special police officer was not badly hurt after crashing an unmarked vehicle into a home in the borough on Tuesday, authorities said. The 27-year-old was en route to a first-aid call on the 1000 block of Ocean Avenue around 5:45 p.m. when his SUV veered off Beacon Boulevard, striking a a trailer and a cottage on the property, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.