Yucca Valley, CA

Search Continues For Lauren Cho Of New Jersey, Last Seen On June 28 In Remote Area Of Yucca Valley

By 9 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe search is ramping up for a New Jersey woman who has been missing in Yucca Valley since the end of June. Katie Johnston reports.

losangeles.cbslocal.com

