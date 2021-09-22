Indications Your Aging Parent Is Stressed

Parenting is difficult, and that difficulty increases with age. Your children are grown up now, they have their own world, friends and families to worry about, you’re not the head of your household anymore. You feel left out and lonely because your kids don’t call enough or come home as much as they used to. On the other hand, your children may feel like you don’t ”get them” or understand them anymore. This can lead to resentment for both sides. In this scenario, what should an aging parent do? This article will discuss how you CAN reconnect with your children who are grown up now through communication and appreciation.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 7 DAYS AGO