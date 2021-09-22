CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Facebook, Robinhood, FedEx and more

By Hannah Miao, @hannahmiao_
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Facebook — Shares of Facebook fell 4% after the social media giant said it underreported ad performance on iPhones. Facebook said Apple's privacy measures in its iOS operating system caused the underreporting. Robinhood — Robinhood shares surged 10.9% after the trading...

