Soul-crushing | Competing maps | Racing toward the debt cliff

► From the AP — ‘Soul-crushing’: U.S. COVID-19 deaths are topping 1,900 a day — COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have climbed to an average of more than 1,900 a day for the first time since early March, with experts saying the virus is preying largely on a distinct group: 71 million unvaccinated Americans. The increasingly lethal turn has filled hospitals, complicated the start of the school year, delayed the return to offices and demoralized health care workers.