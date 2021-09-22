High school soccer: Newman falls in tight matchup with Antigo

Running soccer player. Soccer football background.

Wausau Pilot & Review

The Antigo High School soccer team squeaked past Newman Catholic Tuesday, despite three goals from Evan Zubke.

Zubke scored at 25:48 assisted by Matt Hamilton, and scored two additional unassisted goals.

Alex Samolinski and Trevin Walbeck each scored a goal for Antigo, while Wes Ebel added two. The final score was Antigo 4, Newman 3.

Owen Reeves recorded six saves for Newman, while Frank McKenna had five saves for Antigo.