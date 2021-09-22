CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook’s special treatment of celebrities is under review by the Oversight Board

By Alex Gatewood
knowtechie.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, it was revealed that Facebook has a program in place that is specially designed to help celebrities and notable figures avoid moderation. Now, the company’s Oversight Board has begun an investigation into the matter. The Oversight Board announced its plans to investigate the secret program that Facebook...

knowtechie.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

How to block Facebook from snooping on you

If you ever get that eerie feeling Facebook or Instagram are listening to you, you’re not entirely hallucinating. Facebook says it’s not literally activating the microphones on our smartphones, but it is tracking what we do in other apps, websites and even real-world stores. That much data can make ads feel as on-point as if it was in the room. In a recent column, I investigated everything Facebook can passively learn about you, even when you stop using it for long stretches.
INTERNET
mediapost.com

Facebook XCheck Reveals Celebs, Politicians Get Special Treatment, 'Immunity' From Content Enforcement

A Facebook program known as XCheck gives millions of celebrities, politicians and other high-profile users special treatment. The program reportedly shields millions of VIP users from Facebook’s normal enforcement process, according to documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal. Some users are “whitelisted” -- immune from enforcement -- while others are allowed to post rule-violating material pending Facebook employee reviews that often never come.
INTERNET
protocol.com

Facebook under fire

Good morning! This Thursday, Facebook knows a lot more about its users than it admits, DoorDash is suing New York yet again, Tencent does a lot of online charity (for better or worse), and Adobe is working on a payment system because why not?. The Big Story. Another Facebook scandal.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Donald Trump
bondbuyer.com

PR’s government revokes law Oversight Board considered using for new bonds

Puerto Rico’s local government revoked a law the Oversight Board has been considering using to issue restructured bonds without the local government’s support. Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi signed Project 959 on Thursday, revoking the 1942 law, which had been used over the years to justify bond refundings. The board...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Why Are Facebook's Shares Under Pressure?

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is battling multiple issues at the same time. The company internally admitted Instagram's harmful impact on teenagers, especially girls. Senators sought to launch a probe on the social media company to validate the truth of the story, the Wall Street Journal reported. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill...
INTERNET
Sentinel & Enterprise

Olson: Facebook is too secretive, but its oversight board should change that

Boards are notorious for group think and spinelessness. In Facebook’s case, a board could make a difference. Documents reported by The Wall Street Journal earlier this week revealed a secret system at Facebook to coddle the posts of politicians and celebrities, as well as internal stats on the full extent of psychological harm that Instagram causes teen girls. Both issues were long suspected. Both are now backed by startling evidence.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Treatment#The Oversight Board
TheWrap

Facebook Oversight Board Says It Will Investigate A-List Content Rules Exemption

Facebook’s oversight board said Tuesday that it will investigate XCheck, a secret VIP program, first reported on last week by the Wall Street Journal, that exempts A-list users from the platform’s normal content review standards. However, the board did not detail any specific means for how it would respond to whatever findings the investigation produces.
INTERNET
Ars Technica

Facebook’s oversight board demands clarity on rules for high-profile users

Facebook’s oversight board is investigating claims the social media group allowed some high-profile users to break its rules and accused the company of withholding information on the matter. The board, a "Supreme Court"-style body created to oversee its content moderation processes, on Tuesday said it was looking into “the degree...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

The Oversight Board wants Facebook to explain its controversial rules for VIPs

“In light of recent developments, we are looking into the degree to which Facebook has been fully forthcoming in its responses in relation to cross-check, including the practice of whitelisting,” the board said in a statement. “We expect to receive a briefing from Facebook in the coming days and will be reporting what we hear from this as part of our first release of quarterly transparency reports which we will publish in October.”
INTERNET
Benzinga

Facebook Oversight Board Probes XCheck, Whitelisting

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Oversight Board blogged that it reviewed the social media company's practice of maintaining separate sets of rules for high-profile users "XCheck." The Board has also probed Facebook's rendering of selective users as immune from enforcement actions called "whitelisting." The probe follows the Wall Street Journal's report on the system.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
knowtechie.com

This website is like Google Docs but for Twitter threads

Have you ever struggled with building a Twitter thread? Many Twitter posts simply don’t fit into the platform’s predetermined 280 characters, but you can build a thread of multiple tweets to help get your message across. Unfortunately, building a thread can be a cumbersome task. Even though your message is...
INTERNET
Law.com

Board Structure Is Key to Oversight

The primary role and responsibility of boards of directors is management oversight. Recent lawsuits against public company directors for oversight failures should prompt boards to consider whether their current governance structures are optimal for maximizing oversight effectiveness. It is common, but potentially problematic, for the audit committee to be tasked with all compliance oversight. This scenario can create an opportunity for a plaintiff to claim that the audit committee had insufficient resources to provide effective oversight of the compliance function. This claim may be even stronger when it relates to critical company-specific and industry-specific risks, particularly in heavily regulated industry sectors. Boards of directors should thoughtfully review their board committee structures to determine if there is sufficient management oversight of mission-critical company and industry risks and, where appropriate, consider reallocating responsibilities among various board committees, with corresponding updates to committee charters.
ECONOMY
knowtechie.com

Is Facebook working on the Oculus Rift 3?

A little over a year ago, Facebook discontinued its Oculus Rift headset after the company released the Oculus Quest. While it remains possible that we could eventually see the return of the Oculus Rift, it doesn’t look like that will be happening anytime soon. In a reply to a question...
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
knowtechie.com

How to edit and deactivate Facebook Memories

The Memories features that Facebook uses is designed to remind you of great moments that you’ve had throughout the years. However, all of these systems are based on algorithms and they sometimes fail to deliver meaningful Memory suggestions. In some cases, they may even end up suggesting moments that are painful and you may not want to remember.
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

Amazon and several other brands have been advertising on COVID-19 conspiracy sites

It has emerged that several major brands, including Amazon and Nike, have been advertising on various websites that promote misinformation. New research shows how these companies are unknowingly providing financial support for these websites. According to a report from The Guardian, a recent analysis from the Bureau of Investigative Journalism...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy