It appears to be the general consensus that everyone globally is desperate for a getaway as we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. This being said, not everyone is ready to hop on a plane and travel across the globe with the current uncertainty and changing traffic light system. If you identify with this, you may want to consider a staycation in the UK to slightly alleviate your need for an international getaway. A staycation does not have to be predictable or boring; there are many ways that you can get away this year.

