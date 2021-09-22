Surface Duo 2 upgrades just about everything. But what about the software?

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. After nearly a year of rumors and leaks, the iPhone 13 is official. During a virtual event on Tuesday, Apple announced the follow-up to last year's iPhone 12 with four new models: he iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. The new phones will run iOS 15, come with a larger battery, more storage, a new A15 Bionic processor, a smaller notch and an abundance of new camera features. The base model of the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini are available in five colors: pink, blue, midnight (black), starlight (white) and Product Red. The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will also get a giant camera upgrade as well as a new display with 120Hz high refresh-rate display.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO