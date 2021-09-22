Surface Duo 2 upgrades just about everything. But what about the software?
Microsoft's Surface Duo 2, announced today at the company's virtual Surface event, looks like it's addressed a lot of the previous Duo's shortcomings: sometimes sluggish performance, one camera and a lack of 5G. Whether it can compete with the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 remains to be seen, but the Duo finally has 5G, more cameras, a faster processor and even a side display. The Duo 2 starts at $1,499 and is available for preorder with an Oct. 5 release date. Here's what you need to know about Microsoft's new Android phone and how it aims to compete. Will its performance finally feel better?www.cnet.com
