MLB rumors: Latest sign potential Yankees free agent target Trevor Story is leaving the Rockies

By Mike Rosenstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best licensed NJ sports betting sites. As the 2021 MLB regular season winds down, it’s becoming more and more obvious that shortstop Trevor Story will be leaving the Colorado Rockies in free agency following the World Series. The latest hint comes from the Denver Post, which reported “The Rockies have not reached out to Story’s agent to open the door about Story staying in Colorado.”

FanSided

This Yankees-Dodgers Cody Bellinger trade could actually work

What’s the harm of adding one underperforming swing-and-miss slugger to the New York Yankees, anyway?. We kid. We kid because we love. Love and hate. In 2019, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger were the gold standard for big-league outfielders. Bellinger, though, might’ve been the most promising of the bunch — promoted as a power threat in 2017, he had completely rounded out his game to take advantage of his violent uppercut swing, posting a .305 batting average and .406 OBP alongside his 47 home runs.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees bracing for the end of the Brett Gardner era

The 38-year-old Gardner is completing his 14th season with the New York Yankees. And Gardner, the last remaining active player from the team which won the 2009 World Series, could be a free agent this winter. According to Spotrac, Gardner holds a 2022 player option worth $2.3 million. USA Today’s...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Nationals release ex-Yankees bat

Derek Dietrich is a free man ... again. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best licensed NJ sports betting sites. The Washington Post’s Jesse Dougherty reports the Nationals released Dietrich on Monday. Dietrich began 2021 with the New York Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate. NJ Advance Media’s...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Mailbag: Luke Voit, Boone’s future, and Torres’ play

Good afternoon everyone, let’s open up the mailbag for more of your Yankees questions. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. Byron Fear asks: Why the hell bench Voit after he was named player of the week, we can...
MLB
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Derek Jeter’s Hall Of Fame Induction

On Wednesday afternoon, Derek Jeter will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame after an incredible career with the New York Yankees. Jeter, 47, is currently the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins – a job he took over in 2017. While he’s currently employed by another team, he will always be a Yankee to the fans.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could pass on crazy shortstop market in favor of star prospect

Despite giving Gleyber Torres plenty of opportunities to lock down the shortstop position, the New York Yankees have finally come to the conclusion that he can no longer be their long-term option. Torres, who started out as a second baseman and transitioned to shortstop, has struggled mightily this year, posting a .962 fielding percentage. With a league average .982 percentage at SS, the 24-year-old infielder will head back to second base, shifting DJ LeMahieu to third base and Gio Urshela to SS.
MLB
610 Sports Radio

Giancarlo Stanton, Joey Gallo explain Yankees' whistling, benches-clearing argument

Add another “scandal” to the Yankees’ season, as now, after losing two of three to the Mets in the Citi Field half of the Subway Series, we have ‘whistle-gate.’. If you don’t know by now, the story goes like this: on Saturday, the prevailing thought was that Taijuan Walker was tipping pitches, and the Mets believed the Yankees were using various whistles to articulate which pitch was coming.
MLB
NJ.com

Scout rates Yankees’ free-agent shortstop options for 2021: Carlos Correa out due to Astros cheating?

— After 18 errors, many on routine ground balls, the Yankees finally pulled the plug on Gleyber Torres playing shortstop this week. The Yankees were so desperate that they weakened themselves at two infield spots to improve at another with Torres moving from short to second base, Gio Urshela switching from third to short and two-time Gold Glove-winning second baseman DJ LeMahieu going to third.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: 3 players Brian Cashman would like to cut, but can’t

The New York Yankees may or may not make the postseason this year. Regardless, here are three players that general manager Brian Cashman should cut, but likely can’t. The New York Yankees have put their fans through all of the emotions throughout the 2021 season. Whether it was the numerous heartbreaking losses or the 13-game winning streak this summer, Yankee games had more drama than an Oscar-nominated film.
MLB
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

