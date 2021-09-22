MLB rumors: Latest sign potential Yankees free agent target Trevor Story is leaving the Rockies
Don't let the door hit you on the way out. As the 2021 MLB regular season winds down, it's becoming more and more obvious that shortstop Trevor Story will be leaving the Colorado Rockies in free agency following the World Series. The latest hint comes from the Denver Post, which reported "The Rockies have not reached out to Story's agent to open the door about Story staying in Colorado."
