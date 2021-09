During the past year and a half job seekers and employers have opened their eyes and learned some new skills as we all pretty much go virtual during the interviewing process, either on the phone or laptop. Tomorrow job seekers and employers will get to meet face-to-face at the York County Regional Job Fair. You still have to wear your masks and take precautions to protect everyone attending, but SC Works believes this will help local businesses staff up and for job seekers to land employment in their own backyard in South Carolina.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO