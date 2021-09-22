CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IATSE: Everything You Need to Know About the Union Planning a Historic Hollywood Walkout

By Savannah Walsh
Vanity Fair
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe group that unites everyone from costumers to writers assistants may strike in the wake of stalled talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Here’s what it’s demanding, how a strike could grind Hollywood to a halt—and why on-camera performers are backing it up. “Is it naive...

