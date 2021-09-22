Need some advice from the board
I’ve mentioned before my dad is diagnosed with dementia, and slowly getting worse. We are doing our best to spend as much time with him and our kids as possible. We haven’t told our kids yet (age 10, 8 and 5) but will tell the older ones soon as it is becoming apparent and we want them to be aware. What about the 5 year old? Is it too much for her to understand or should we just tell her what we know, answer any questions she has? Any advice appreciated, thanks!virginia.sportswar.com
Comments / 0