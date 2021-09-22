CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Mathieu Aikins on the Recent US Drone Strike in Kabul and Life in Afghanistan Post-Withdrawal – Source – Scott Horton Show

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 4 days ago

Scott Hoton interviews journalist Mathieu Aikins, who has remained in Kabul to report for the New York Times. “Aikins and his team recently investigated the drone strike the U.S. carried out on August 29th that officials claimed had targeted a car carrying explosives believed to be driven by a member of ISIS. However, the team from NYT found a devastating scene with the bodies of children and a distraught family claiming to have just lost ten family members. Aikins and his colleagues were able to identify the man as Zemari Ahmadi. Ahmadi worked for a California-based aid organization and was trying to get his family on a plane out of Afghanistan when he and many of his children were killed,” writes Horton.

wallstreetwindow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Taliban are going door-to-door checking for blue passports': Pregnant US woman trapped in Afghanistan says militants are hunting Americans while lawmaker claims six US planes have been stopped from leaving Kabul

A pregnant California native still trapped in Afghanistan says the Taliban are going door to door hunting for Americans. Nasria, 25, who requested only her first name be used out of fear for her safety, is one of the roughly 100 Americans believed to still be stuck in the country, and trying to find a way out.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Isis#The New York Times#Nyt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
CNN

New York Times and Washington Post investigations cast doubt on Pentagon's account of Kabul drone strike

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Think back to last month after the ISIS attack at a Kabul airport checkpoint, which killed 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghans. There was a widespread fear that a followup attack was imminent. That was some of the context when the U.S. military conducted an August 29 drone strike in the heart of Kabul, targeting an alleged would-be bomber.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC7 Chicago

US military investigating Kabul drone strike

The U.S. military continues to review the Aug. 29 drone strike in Kabul that it said prevented a car bomb attack on U.S. troops and Afghan civilians at the airport in Kabul, but new questions continue to be raised about the strike in the wake of New York Times interviews with residents and relatives that indicate the driver targeted in the missile strike may have been a worker for an American aid agency.
MILITARY
Shropshire Star

Pentagon admits deadly Kabul drone strike was an error

Gen McKenzie said the vehicle was struck ‘in the earnest belief’ that it posed an imminent threat. The Pentagon has retreated from its defence of a drone strike that killed multiple civilians in Afghanistan last month, announcing an internal review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed.
MILITARY
fox46.com

US confirms Kabul drone strike killed only civilians, not an IS extremist

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon retreated from its defense of a drone strike that killed as many as 10 civilians in Afghanistan last month, announcing Friday that an internal review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed. For days after...
MILITARY
editorials24.com

Republicans blast Biden over Kabul drone strike

Republican lawmakers slammed the Biden administration Friday after the US military admitted it botched a drone strike amid the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan resulting in the deaths of 10 civilians near Kabul’s airport on Aug. 29 — instead of its intended target, Islamic State militants. Republican critics argued that the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wallstreetwindow.com

The Silver Lining of the Afghanistan Withdrawal: Afghanistan is No Longer Simply a US Problem – Doug Bandow

Washington’s tragic misadventure in Afghanistan is over. Despite the botched ending, America’s withdrawal was long overdue. Central Asia never warranted so much U.S. attention. Afghanistan first drew Washington in after the Soviets invaded. Few Americans knew where the country was. None expressed an interest in building a modern nation there....
WORLD
The Independent

It's almost certain Afghanistan's Taliban won't speak at UN

It’s almost certain that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers won't get to speak at this year's U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders.The Taliban challenged the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government, which they ousted on Aug. 15, and asked to represent the country at the assembly’s high-level General Debate. It began Tuesday and ends Monday, with Afghanistan’s representative as the final speaker.U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that as of Friday, Afghanistan’s currently recognized U.N. ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, who represents former president Ashraf Ghani’s now ousted government, is listed as speaking for the country.The key reason is that the...
WORLD
wallstreetwindow.com

Nuclear Tensions: A Dangerous Provocation Driven By Commerce – Col. Larry Wilkerson – Source – TheAnalysis.news

Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, who was a special assistant to a Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, comments on Milley‘s phone call to China, the nuclear submarine sale to Australia, and the danger of a single man, the president, having the ability to launch a nuclear strike and end life on earth. He was interviewed by Paul Jay of theanalysis.news.
MILITARY
AFP

Unusual UN meet to close without Taliban, Myanmar speeches

The UN General Assembly in New York ends Monday but without speeches by those in power in Afghanistan and Myanmar, one of many quirks at this year's diplomatic marathon that saw 100 leaders defy coronavirus fears to meet in person. Washington, fearing the event would be a hotbed for the coronavirus, had tried to dissuade leaders from traveling to New York, where a vaccine mandate is in place.
WORLD
Fox News

Admiral James Stavridis (Ret) I Don’t Envy The Position General Mark Milley Is In, But He’s Got To Tell The Truth

Admiral James Stavridis (Ret), former Supreme Allied Commander at NATO & author of ‘2034: A Novel of the Next World War’, tells Brian Kilmeade he wants to know about what went into the decision to close down Bagram Air Base and the timeline of pulling out of Afghanistan. Stavridis also wants to know about the plan to ensure Al Qaeda isn’t going to gain a foothold in Afghanistan and what the plan is to get our citizens and the thousands of Afghans out of the country. Stavridis explained the obligation for senior military officials who were involved in advising and implementing the Afghanistan withdrawal to tell the truth. Stavridis says he does not envy the position General Mark Milley is in, but he’s got to tell the truth.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy